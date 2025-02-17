Aberdeen thug caged after ‘cruel’ attack on man in Elgin caught on camera

A brute who was caught on camera stomping on a man’s head several times during a savage attack has been jailed for just over a year.

Scott Ironside also repeatedly kicked his victim’s head and face and slapped him while making threats to kill the stricken man.

Inverness Sheriff Court saw a video of the 24-year-old thug who appeared to be “relishing” his violent outburst.

The shocking footage was shown at a previous hearing following a guilty plea by Ironside.

He admitted assaulting the man to his severe injury at a house in Hossack Drive, Elgin, on December 7 2023.

Witness made video of victim ‘getting a doing’

Ironside’s defence agent Ross Taggart told the court that his client’s puppy was injured by his victim.

The video evidence showed him swollen and bruised, lying motionless on the floor, with Ironside shouting: “Touch my f****** dog and I will kill you.”

Mr Taggart explained: “The puppy was limping and my client reacted to this. He realises it was the wrong thing to do. He is resigned to a custodial sentence.”

During earlier court proceedings, the prosecutor revealed details of how the ordeal unfolded.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said the police had interviewed a witness about an unrelated matter when he suddenly said: “Look at this video of [the victim] getting a doing last night”.

Victim suffered ‘significant swelling and bruising to his face and head’

When the victim was interviewed by officers, he told them he had been drinking and blacked out from intoxication.

Ms Love added: “When he woke up on December 8, his face was sore and tender. He left the property, felt woozy and ultimately attended Dr Gray’s Hospital the same day.”

The victim was given a CT scan of his head, which showed no bleeds, and an X-ray was unsuccessful because his face was too swollen to see what the injuries were.

“He stated he had pain coming from the back of his head across to the front and down his cheek to his jaw,” Ms Love explained.

“He couldn’t eat very well. [The victim] had significant swelling and bruising to his face and head.”

‘You were relishing this violence…It was cruel’

Sentencing Ironside, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “I saw the video. It was disgusting and a prolonged attack.

“It appeared you were relishing this act of violence in front of your audience. It was cruel behaviour.”

The sheriff had previously remanded the violent offender at his last appearance in the dock to wait for a background report before he was jailed.

Today, she locked up Ironside, of Bedford Road, Aberdeen, for 13 and a half months, backdated to January 21 this year.

