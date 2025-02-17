Pro-Palestine protestor locked up following Home Bargains demonstration

A pro-Palestinian protestor has been remanded in custody following her arrest at an Aberdeen Home Bargains store.

Six people were arrested at Home Bargains on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard on Saturday as they demonstrated against the selling of Israeli goods.

Willemien Hoogendoorn, 62, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today accused of one breach of the peace and failing to give her name to police officers.

Arrests at weekend

Hoogendoorn denied the charges and also refused to agree to bail conditions that she would stay away from the shop.

As a result, she was remanded in custody until her trial date next month.

Five other people were arrested and charged but will appear in court on a later date.

The protestors are alleged to have caused a disturbance within the store by removing Dead Sea Salt products from the shelves and discouraging customers from buying the items by putting them all into a shopping trolley.

The charges state that they also placed banners up to prevent access to parts of the store and put stickers over products.

Alleged disturbance

It also goes on to allege that the six acted in an intimidating way towards customers and repeatedly shouted at them to deter them from buying the products.

A social media post from the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) Aberdeen called for people to boycott Home Bargains because they believe the firm is selling products produced by the Israelis – including bath salts.

Following the arrests, a statement was also released from SPCA Aberdeen, which carried the tag line #TheHomeBargainsSix.

Protestors from the group also stood outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning waiting for Hoogendoorn’s case to call.

Police called to disturbance

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.50pm on Saturday, 15 February 2025, police were called to a report of a protest and alleged disturbance at a supermarket in Beach Boulevard Retail Park, Links Road, Aberdeen.

“Six people, one man, aged 35 years, and five women, aged between 19 and 62 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“One of the women, the 62-year-old, remains in custody. She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 17 February 2025.

“The remaining five people were released on an Undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A trial date was set for Hoogendoorn, of Springbank Place, for March 21 2025.