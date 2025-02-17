Pro-Palestine protestor locked up following Home Bargains demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Pro-Palestine protestor locked up following Home Bargains demonstration

Willemien Hoogendoorn, 62, was remanded in custody after she refused to agree to bail conditions that would keep her away from the shop.

By Joanne Warnock
Protestors outside court following arrests at Home Bargains.
A pro-Palestinian protestor has been remanded in custody following her arrest at an Aberdeen Home Bargains store.

Six people were arrested at Home Bargains on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard on Saturday as they demonstrated against the selling of Israeli goods.

Willemien Hoogendoorn, 62, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today accused of one breach of the peace and failing to give her name to police officers.

Arrests at weekend

Hoogendoorn denied the charges and also refused to agree to bail conditions that she would stay away from the shop.

As a result, she was remanded in custody until her trial date next month.

Five other people were arrested and charged but will appear in court on a later date.

The protestors are alleged to have caused a disturbance within the store by removing Dead Sea Salt products from the shelves and discouraging customers from buying the items by putting them all into a shopping trolley.

The charges state that they also placed banners up to prevent access to parts of the store and put stickers over products.

Alleged disturbance

It also goes on to allege that the six acted in an intimidating way towards customers and repeatedly shouted at them to deter them from buying the products.

A social media post from the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) Aberdeen called for people to boycott Home Bargains because they believe the firm is selling products produced by the Israelis – including bath salts.

Following the arrests, a statement was also released from SPCA Aberdeen, which carried the tag line #TheHomeBargainsSix.

Protestors from the group also stood outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning waiting for Hoogendoorn’s case to call.

Protestors outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Police called to disturbance

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.50pm on Saturday, 15 February 2025, police were called to a report of a protest and alleged disturbance at a supermarket in Beach Boulevard Retail Park, Links Road, Aberdeen.

“Six people, one man, aged 35 years, and five women, aged between 19 and 62 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“One of the women, the 62-year-old, remains in custody. She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 17 February 2025.

“The remaining five people were released on an Undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A trial date was set for Hoogendoorn, of Springbank Place, for March 21 2025.