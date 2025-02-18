Aberdeen labourer jailed after cannabis gummies prank sends colleague to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen labourer jailed after cannabis gummies prank sends colleague to hospital

Albert Damean, 24, thought it was "a bit of banter" until one of his unsuspecting victims was rushed to hospital barely conscious.

By Joanne Warnock
Albert Damean during one of his previous appearances at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen labourer has been jailed after he handed out cannabis-laced sweets to unsuspecting co-workers on an Aberdeen building site.

Albert Damean later admitted he gave his fellow workers the gummies “for a bit of banter” but his victims did not see the funny side.

One had such a severe reaction to the drug that he was rushed to hospital and doctors, who were perplexed by the symptoms, carried out a lumbar puncture to rule out a brain bleed.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the whole experience had been “really scary” as neither he nor the doctors had any idea he had been spiked with drugs.

Two guilty pleas

It was only when Damean realised his colleague was in hospital that he owned up and admitted the sweets contained cannabis.

The incident happened at Barratt Homes’ Hopecroft site in Bucksburn on January 13 2022, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Damean, who was 21 at the time, pled guilty to two charges of culpable and reckless conduct. Two further charges were dropped by way of a plea bargain.

Four of his colleagues were named in court papers as having been given the cannabis sweets.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton said Damean had handed out the gummies at around 7.30am at the site office.

“You’re always giving sweets to the guys, so I wanted to return the favour to you,” he told them.

Mr Middleton continued: “The complainers did not note anything unusual about the packet or the sweets.”

Victim speaks out after being spiked

By 9am, the sweets were having an effect, with one of the men telling his colleagues that he had a bad headache, blurred vision and was feeling dizzy.

Mr Middleton said: “He lay in a darkened room and fell asleep before his wife collected him due to him being unable to drive.

“When his wife collected him, the complainer was vomiting and struggling to walk.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal after the court case, the man said: “All I remember was that I collapsed in the car and woke up in hospital.

“No one had any idea what was wrong with me – they’d done a lumber puncture, but I don’t remember anything.

“It was more scary for my wife and all my family who got sent for – they had no idea what was wrong.

“I had a text from Damean on my phone when I woke up saying he was sorry and he just wanted me to be happy.”

The text message read: “I’m so sorry if I made you feel unwell, I’m so sorry – I honestly thought it will just be a bit of banter.”

The following day, Damean confessed to the site manager and the police were called.

“Doctors treating the man in hospital were now able to rule out any serious illness,” Mr Middleton added.

On January 14, the day after the incident, Damean was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station, where he stated: “I gave them THC gummies. You need a whole bag to get stoned and they just had one.”

‘His joke has gone completely wrong’

Damean committed the crimes while he was on bail for two other offences.

His defence solicitor Mike Munroe urged the court not to jail his client and said he knew he had been “stupid”.

“He had purchased the sweets online,” Mr Munro said. “They presented like a packet of Chewits in a commercial wrapper.

“He had previously been cajoled for not joining in with the site banter, or for bringing in any cakes or sweets to share out.

“So, he handed these sweets out and did not advise anyone – we now know the consequences.

“His stupidity was compounded because this was on a building site.

“Then it comes to light the reaction taken by the first complainer and he realises his joke has gone completely wrong.”

Sheriff takes dim view of prank

Mr Munro said Damean’s life has “moved on” from this “childish behaviour”, adding: “His mother made contact with me to say he had gone to a Romanian recluse on retreat for religious rehabilitation.

“He has left drugs far behind – and accepts the insanity of his behaviour.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone however found there was no alternative but to send Damean, of Gillespie Crescent, Aberdeen, to prison for 16 months.

She told him: “You thought it would be a laugh to give them sweets containing cannabis.

“Both became unwell, with one being kept in hospital overnight – the effect was profound.

“There was potential for greater harm given that this was on a building site, within a hazardous environment – it is lucky they did not become unwell while driving a vehicle.

“I also cannot ignore the fact this happened one week after you had been placed on a Community Payback Order for another offence at a solemn level.

“In light of the serious nature of this offence and your previous record, I see no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

‘This was not site banter’

Damean’s victim agreed with the sheriff that the crime was no joke.

He said: “This was not site banter. He should not have been handing out sweets like that – any one of us could have caused a fatal crash on the drive home.

“That is what annoyed me – it was really dangerous.

“I cannot think how someone would find this funny, especially on a building site.

“I had to take two weeks off work until I was feeling better.”