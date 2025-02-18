Aberdeen pensioner sexually abused children at caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Aberdeen pensioner sexually abused children at caravan park

John Gibson, 79, violated three girls and a boy over a 30-year period.

By Jamie McKenzie
The sex attacks took place at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Fife.
An Aberdeen pensioner has been convicted of sexually abusing four young children at a caravan park over a 30-year period.

John Gibson, 79, violated three girls and a boy at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at Kinghorn, Fife, between 1996 and 2015.

Gibson, of Oldcroft Road in Aberdeen, was convicted by a jury of five charges after a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and put on the sex offenders register.

‘Deviant course of criminal behaviour’

Sheriff Robert More told Gibson: “These charges represent a deviant course of criminal behaviour towards young children.

“You took advantage of your position to abuse them in the most surreptitious ways.”

Sheriff More said the court heard “appallingly sad accounts” of Gibson’s abuse and the profound impact of it on victims’ lives.

The sheriff noted complainers had the fortitude to give evidence and are a “credit to themselves” and those close to them.

Gibson was found guilty of two sexual assaults and three charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards his child victims.

Targeted three girls and a boy

He targeted a girl on various occasions over a four-year period in the late 1990s from when she was aged six.

He exposed his penis, repeatedly touched and rubbed her private parts and pressed his penis against her body.

Gibson violated a second six-year-old girl on various occasions over a five-year period in the early 2000s.

He induced her to touch his penis and played pornographic videos in her presence.

Gibson subjected a third girl to abuse over a seven-year period, also from when she was aged six.

Sex abuser has health issues

He made sexualised comments to her, invasively groped her and induced her to touch and hold his penis.

He also abused a boy over a five-year period from when he was aged five by touching him on the body, penis and buttocks.

Sheriff More deferred sentencing until March 10 to obtain background reports and remanded Gibson in custody.

The length of time he will spend on the sex offenders register will be determined at sentencing.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin had asked for his Gibson to be bailed and said his client, who has no previous convictions, has a number of health issues.

 

 