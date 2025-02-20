Fraserburgh shoplifter to take care of herself after funding partner’s habit with thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh shoplifter to take care of herself after funding partner’s habit with thefts

Rebecca Whyte, 36, stole food and electrical items from shops in the Broch to support her boyfriend rather than herself.

By Jamie Ross
Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh shoplifter has been given some stark relationship advice after a sheriff was told she was committing crime to support her partner.

Rebecca Whyte, 36, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing seven charges of stealing items from supermarkets in her hometown.

In incidents stretching from September last year to last Saturday, Whyte stole electrical items and food from Asda on Watermill Road and the Co-op on Albert Street.

Her defence solicitor, Sam Milligan, told the court Whyte, who appeared from custody, had been making some progress in her personal life but had fallen into a bad relationship in which she was helping to fund her boyfriend’s drug habit.

He said: “She seemed to be making a modicum of progress – but there is a blot on the landscape.

“And that blot is a relationship she has been advised to extricate herself from.

“Certainly, her appearance today has focused her attention.”

‘Look after yourself’

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentence for a social work report.

During the case, he had told Mr Milligan that Whyte’s record did not “make great reading”.

She will be bailed to a parent’s address in Fraserburgh for the report to be completed.

“There’s obviously a difficulty, probably a number of difficulties, but one major difficulty in your life,” Sheriff Findlater told Whyte.

“And that’s why I’m bailing you to that address.”

He added: “Take care of yourself. I am not closing the doors on any other options.”

Whyte is slated to return to Peterhead Sheriff Court next month.