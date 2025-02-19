Knife-wielding home intruder jailed after terrifying Inverness family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Knife-wielding home intruder jailed after terrifying Inverness family

Ellis Williams was described in court as a substance abuser with "developmental disorders".

By David Love
Ellis Williams. Image: Facebook
An Inverness family suffered a terrifying ordeal when a stranger barged into their home with a knife and turned violent.

Ellis Williams confronted a mum and her children in the kitchen of their flat at Riverside Court on the evening of August 29, 2024.

The 22-year-old knife-wielding intruder appeared to be under the influence of something, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

When the kitchen door was slammed shut on him, to allow the kids to escape, Williams began shouting, swearing and stabbing the door with his knife.

The distraught mother shouted for help from neighbours, police were called and a nearby resident came to her rescue.

Attacker lunged at an occupant with his knife

However, Williams confronted the neighbour and the woman’s son, lunging at one of them – the knife scraping his jacket without causing injury.

Williams was disarmed and the flat door was held shut, trapping him inside until the police arrived.

The thug then chained the door shut, became verbally aggressive and threatened to harm the officers and their families before throwing a toaster and damaging a window.

Officers managed to get him out of the flat when some of his acquaintances arrived.

In the dock, Williams pled guilty to charges of behaving in a threatening manner and possession of a knife.

‘This was a terrifying’

Sheriff Sara Matheson jailed him for 30 months, backdating the prison sentence to August 30 last year when he was first remanded into custody.

She told him: “This was a terrifying event for all those involved and occurred in a domestic environment when you were a stranger to them.”

Williams must also take part in a substance misuse rehabilitation programme after his defence lawyer Shahid Latif said the abuse of substances was a problem for his client who had “developmental disorders.”

The sheriff also ordered Williams to be supervised by social workers for another year after his release from prison “to protect the public”.

