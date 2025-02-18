Man accused of murdering Oban dad by pushing him in front of ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man accused of murdering Oban dad by pushing him in front of ambulance

Lewis Budge is to stand trial for allegedly killing Robert Bromell at the Corran Esplanade in Oban on September 6 2023.

By Grant McCabe
Robert Bromell
Robert Bromell, 39, died in the Oban incident. Image: Police Scotland

A man is accused of murdering a father-of-three by shoving him in front of a moving ambulance.

Lewis Budge allegedly killed Robert Bromell at the Corran Esplanade in Oban on September 6 2023.

Prosecutors state the 21-year-old pushed Mr Bromell on the road and into the path of the emergency vehicle.

It is said the 39-year-old was struck and, was left so badly hurt, that he passed away the next day at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Budge, also of Oban, faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed he left Corran Esplanade before police arrived.

The indictment claims Budge turned up at a flat in the town and told two men that Mr Bromell had fallen into the path of the ambulance.

This was allegedly done in a bid to avoid “detection, arrest and prosecution”.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Budge’s legal team pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Trial due to start in January 2026

Lord Colbeck set a trial scheduled to start in January 2026.

The case could last up to six days. Budge remains on bail meantime.

Members of Mr Bromell’s family paid tribute to him at the time of his death.

He was known as Hogan to relatives and friends.

His sister Teresa Campbell reportedly said: “He was just the happiest, funniest person I have ever known.

“He was always saying hello to strangers in the street.

“He was a legend. I never saw him down. If I was feeling down, he would bring me right back up again.”

Mr Bromell had stayed with his sister at one stage on the Isle of Bute before he moved to Oban around two years before he passed away.

A GoFundMe page, at one stage, had raised £2,400 to help with funeral costs.

 