Man accused of murdering Oban dad by pushing him in front of ambulance

A man is accused of murdering a father-of-three by shoving him in front of a moving ambulance.

Lewis Budge allegedly killed Robert Bromell at the Corran Esplanade in Oban on September 6 2023.

Prosecutors state the 21-year-old pushed Mr Bromell on the road and into the path of the emergency vehicle.

It is said the 39-year-old was struck and, was left so badly hurt, that he passed away the next day at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Budge, also of Oban, faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed he left Corran Esplanade before police arrived.

The indictment claims Budge turned up at a flat in the town and told two men that Mr Bromell had fallen into the path of the ambulance.

This was allegedly done in a bid to avoid “detection, arrest and prosecution”.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Budge’s legal team pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Trial due to start in January 2026

Lord Colbeck set a trial scheduled to start in January 2026.

The case could last up to six days. Budge remains on bail meantime.

Members of Mr Bromell’s family paid tribute to him at the time of his death.

He was known as Hogan to relatives and friends.

His sister Teresa Campbell reportedly said: “He was just the happiest, funniest person I have ever known.

“He was always saying hello to strangers in the street.

“He was a legend. I never saw him down. If I was feeling down, he would bring me right back up again.”

Mr Bromell had stayed with his sister at one stage on the Isle of Bute before he moved to Oban around two years before he passed away.

A GoFundMe page, at one stage, had raised £2,400 to help with funeral costs.