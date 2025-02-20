HMP Grampian attacker sent down despite last-ditch attempt to sack solicitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMP Grampian attacker sent down despite last-ditch attempt to sack solicitor

Samuel Lowton and a co-accused were handed nine months for an attack at HMP Grampian after he blamed his own agent for trying to coerce him.

By Jamie Ross
Grant McDonald covers up as he arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A prisoner of HMP Grampian who tried to accuse his solicitor of coercion has been locked up for another nine months.

Grant McDonald, Samuel Lowton and Connor McVey appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing after they each admitted their parts in attacking a fellow prisoner three years ago.

McDonald, 43, however, attempted to have his plea changed at the last minute following a disagreement with his defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw.

Despite signing documents that said otherwise, he claimed he no longer accepted the Crown’s version of events that led to him kicking the other man while he was on the ground in Grampian’s Ellon Hall.

“I felt under pressure and coerced, to be honest,” he told Sheriff Annella Cowan, adding Mr Burkinshaw had “smiled” at him as part of negotiations towards getting the case dealt with.

His claims forced a break in the hearing – and saw Mr Burkinshaw drop his client – after which the sheriff told McDonald that she would not be allowed to renege on what was already agreed.

In reply, the HMP Grampian inmate apologised and blamed his nerves.

His attempts to apologise and speak to Mr Burkinshaw – however for the remainder of the hearing those reconciliatory approaches were met with headshakes from the Peterhead-based lawyer.

The attack took place at HMP Grampian in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

DVD loan turned into kettle cable attack

The court heard his victim, Cameron Webster, had only been in HMP Grampian for two weeks before the trio carried out their assault.

Mr Webster had gone into Lowton’s cell to borrow a DVD when “without warning” the cell door closed and he was assaulted.

The attack included being hit with a cable from a kettle and being kicked by Lowton, 30, and McVey, 28.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said: “Accused Lowton states he would slash and cut him.

“As he ran, accused Lowton pulled his t-shirt to try and pull him back in but he broke free.”

As a result, Mr Webster suffered two wounds to his scalp and a contusion to his arm where it had been jumped on.

A changed man

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston, representing McVey, said his client had changed his ways since his imprisonment and was now looking forward to starting a family with his partner.

He produced character references and evidence of qualifications McVey, of Cawthorne Avenue in Kirby, has since achieved.

“Mr McVey is an individual who, since his release from custody, has turned his life around,” he said.

“He has taken steps to better himself. He has taken courses that will enable himself to secure long-term employment.

“This has occurred very early on during his period of imprisonment. He has learned and progressed.

“In respect of him, there is a reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

In sentencing, Sheriff Cowan branded McVey’s actions as “extremely serious” but “with a great deal of hesitancy” agreed that an alternative was appropriate.

In place of a nine-month custodial sentence like his peers, McVey will fall under the supervision of the social work department for three years.

Samuel Lowton is taken into Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Duo get sent back down

Lowton and McDonald were not afforded the same reprieve.

Representing HMP Perth inmate Lowton, defence agent Iain Jane said his client was already serving a custodial sentence for another matter and accepted the court had limited options available.

Mr Jane said: “He is not under the current sentence going to be anywhere close to being eligible for parole.

“There hasn’t been an issue in terms of the narrative. He is a principal actor. The background here appears to be the supply of drugs between parties.”

McDonald, with no representation, spoke himself during mitigation.

His voice breaking as he addressed the sheriff, he pleaded for a chance and pointed at work he had done with psychologists and the Greene King scheme as evidence of his changed character.

He said: “I can promise you, I’m not the same man.

“Basically, I apologise for my actions that day. Over the course of three years I’ve bettered myself. I don’t feel I’m a threat to society.

“I’ve made some terrible mistakes and I’d like to apologise to all my victims. I will also stay away from negative peers and influences.”

Asked by Sheriff Cowan if there was anything more he would like to say, McDonald added he was going to explore peer mentoring.

“Maybe I could help them a little bit with my experiences,” he said.

“If I’m given this chance, I promise I won’t let you down.”

Sheriff Cowan advised that he should first focus on keeping himself out of trouble, and handed both Lowton and McDonald sentences of nine months which will be served consecutively to their current prison terms.