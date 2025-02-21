Violent thug back behind bars after armed robbery in Aberdeen shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent thug back behind bars after armed robbery in Aberdeen shop

Terrance Masson had been released from jail just weeks prior, but the court heard he had quickly fallen back into drug misuse.

By Joanne Warnock
Terrance Masson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Terrance Masson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A violent thug has been sent back to jail following an armed robbery at an Aberdeen shop.

Terrance Masson, also known as Stewart, was out on licence last September when he went into the Premier Store on Gallowgate armed with a knife.

Masson, 34, had been released just weeks prior, but the court heard he had quickly fallen back into drug misuse which he claims sparked his behaviour.

He had previously been jailed for threatening to stab people with a hypodermic needle and on another occasion with a knife whilst demanding money.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Masson admitted threatening the Premier Stores worker with a knife on September 20 last year and making off with £86 from the till along with some cigarettes.

Fiscal Dylan Middleton told the court Masson had gone to the shop – which he frequented regularly – at around 11.30am.

Explaining that the female shop worker had been re-stocking shelves as Masson walked in, she then moved behind the till area.

“[Masson] followed her behind the till and produced a knife,” Mr Middleton said.

Threatened to use knife

“He held the knife towards the complainer and told her to open the till or he would ‘cut her’.

“She told [Masson] that she didn’t know how to open the till and he continued to shout demands that she open it.

“During this, [Masson] seized hold of the complainer’s jacket and pulled her towards him and put the knife closer to her.

“[Masson] took a number of packets of cigarettes from one of the drawers behind the counter and, using the till key, took the money out of the till drawer amounting to £86.”

The shop worker managed to push an alarm button whilst Masson rifled through the till – setting off a loud siren within the store, the fiscal explained.

Fled the scene

Masson fled and was seen running towards Mounthooly and then out of view.

Masson’s defence solicitor Neil McRobert said his client had been trying to “stay straight” following his release last year but had been put in temporary accommodation which was “rife with drugs and drug users”.

Mr McRobert added: “This is what led to this case, as he was using illicit tablets at the time.

“This was his local shop and was a known customer – he has referred to it as a cry for help.

Wants to be jailed

“It smacks of him wanting to go back to jail – and accepts that a custodial sentence needs to be imposed.”

Mr McRobert went on to ask that a supervised release order be put in place next time to help support his client.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone said it was a violent and extremely frightening incident “compounded by using a knife”.

“You used the knife to threaten violence,” she continued. “To steal money.

Frightening actions

“The complainer was simply going about her business. She must have been extremely frightened by your actions.

“In light of your previous analogous convictions and you were out on licence, custody is the only option.”

She ordered Masson to be sent back to prison to carry out the remainder of his previous sentence and handed him a further 10 months to run consecutively on top.

She also added a five-month supervised release order “for the protection of the public” upon Masson’s eventual release from jail.