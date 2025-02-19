Man accused of stabbing person in the neck during Inverness incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of stabbing person in the neck during Inverness incident

Mark Macdonald allegedly attempted to murder John Mackay during an attack inside a flat.

By David Love
Police car outside property on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness
Forensics teams were seen at a property on Tomnahurich Street on Friday. Image: DC Thomson.

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Inverness.

Mark Macdonald allegedly stabbed John Mackay in the neck at a flat in the city’s Tomnahurich Street on Thursday, February 13.

Mr Mackay, 51, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and is believed
to have been treated for a severed artery. He has since been discharged.

Forensics teams at the scene of the alleged attempted murder. Image: DC Thomson

Macdonald, who was represented by solicitor David Patterson, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

It’s alleged he stuck Mr Mackay in the neck with a knife or sharp instrument to his severe injury and attempted to murder him.

He made no plea to the main charge and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.