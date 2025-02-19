Man accused of stabbing person in the neck during Inverness incident

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Inverness.

Mark Macdonald allegedly stabbed John Mackay in the neck at a flat in the city’s Tomnahurich Street on Thursday, February 13.

Mr Mackay, 51, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and is believed

to have been treated for a severed artery. He has since been discharged.

Macdonald, who was represented by solicitor David Patterson, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

It’s alleged he stuck Mr Mackay in the neck with a knife or sharp instrument to his severe injury and attempted to murder him.

He made no plea to the main charge and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.