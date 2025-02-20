Inverness armed robber targeted delivery men, women and children

A teenager armed himself with a baseball bat, hammer and screwdriver and targeted women and children during a robbery rampage in Inverness.

Among Daniel Krugolek’s four victims was a 13-year-old boy, who was attacked with a baseball bat, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

A man also had a screwdriver pointed at his neck and Krugolek told him chillingly: “It’s your car or your life.”

Krugolek, whose address was given as Inverness Prison, was 19 when he committed three of his offences with another three carried out days after his 20th

birthday on August 2 last year.

He appeared by video link before Sheriff Sara Matheson and admitted charges of threatening behaviour, two of assault and robbery, one of assault and attempted robbery and one of assault.

Delivery man targeted

The first offence occurred about 12.25am on June 19 last year and involved Krogulek approaching a food delivery driver who had attended an address in St Valery Avenue, Inverness, to hand over the takeaway.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that when payment was required, Krogulek produced a metal bat and said: “You want money or this?” while pointing the bat at the deliveryman.

Later that day, Krogulek approached the 13-year-old boy in Montague Row in Inverness about 10pm and threatened him with a baseball bat.

He told the teen: “I like your jacket. Can I have it? Give it to me now.”

Ms Hood said: “Krogulek swung the bat at the youth, who tried to kick it away, before running away and contacting the police.”

‘It’s your car or your life’

The following day, a man received a message from the accused on a dating site asking to meet him in Lidl’s car park at 10pm.

“He got into the car and asked that they stop at the Jammy Piece car park in Telford Street so he could go to the toilet,” Ms Hood said.

“The witness noticed another female nearby he had seen with the accused previously and becoming suspicious. He asked the accused to get out of the car.

“At this point, the accused began brandishing a screwdriver while the female entered the car, aiming it at the driver’s neck and stating “it’s your car or your life.’

“The accused reached over and took the keys from the ignition and got out of the car, taking the driver’s mobile phone from his hand and then left.”

Hammer attack

The final three offences occurred in Huntly Street about 1am on August 6 and he stopped a man and a woman wielding a hammer, which he swung at them.

The woman dropped her handbag, which was valued at £300, and Krogulek picked it up and ran away.

Sheriff Matheson heard that the contents, including a mobile phone and a debit card, were found later but the bag was never recovered.

Defending, Marc Dickson said a background report would be required on his client as he is under the age of 25 and he would reserve his comments until it had been prepared.

Krogulek had sentence deferred until March 25 and he was again remanded in custody.