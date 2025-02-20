Man, 42, in court over £300,000 Inverurie cannabis seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man, 42, in court over £300,000 Inverurie cannabis seizure

The six-figure sum of cannabis was recovered from the home in the Birch Drive area of the Aberdeenshire town.

By Ewan Cameron
Cannabis was seized during the raid in Inverurie.

A man has appeared in court after almost £300,000 of cannabis was seized from a property in Inverurie.

The six-figure sum of cannabis was recovered from the home in the Birch Drive area of the Aberdeenshire town.

Police Scotland said the drugs, valued at up to £296,460, were found during the bust at around 9.10pm on Monday February 17.

Vo Van Quang, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the seizure.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Sergeant Emma Forbes of Police Scotland said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to assist with this and we would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us via 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.