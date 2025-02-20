Man, 42, in court over £300,000 Inverurie cannabis seizure

A man has appeared in court after almost £300,000 of cannabis was seized from a property in Inverurie.

The six-figure sum of cannabis was recovered from the home in the Birch Drive area of the Aberdeenshire town.

Police Scotland said the drugs, valued at up to £296,460, were found during the bust at around 9.10pm on Monday February 17.

Vo Van Quang, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the seizure.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Sergeant Emma Forbes of Police Scotland said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to assist with this and we would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us via 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.