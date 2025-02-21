St Combs man fined for bringing hammer to a fight

A St Combs man has been fined for brandishing a hammer during a confrontation in a north-east town.

Colin Watson, of West Street, found himself collared by police officers in Fraserburgh on March 5 last year after they witnessed him with the weapon.

The court heard the fisherman had been carrying out repairs earlier in the day and brought his arsenal of tools with him when asked to attend a house on Manse Street in the port.

It was there, following a disagreement with another male, the 45-year-old was caught with the hammer.

Brought a hammer to a knife fight

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said constables witnessed a group of males on the street at about 6.40pm involved in a fight.

“The accused then lifted his left arm to make to swing at one of the males but made no further action,” she said.

“It was subsequently seized.”

Watson’s defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, explained to the court there was a preexisting relationship between his client and the man involved in the fight.

He said: “There far been difficulties with another family in Fraserburgh.

“Mr Watson advised that the male had a knife. That is really the extent of it.

“Since this incident there has been no further difficulties. He did not expect that person to be there – but he accepts his culpability in this matter.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan handed Watson a fine of £1,500 and told him that his hammer would be forfeited to the Crown.