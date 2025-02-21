St Combs man fined for bringing hammer to a fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

St Combs man fined for bringing hammer to a fight

Colin Watson made to swing a hammer during a fight in Fraserburgh last year when police picked him up.

By Jamie Ross
Manse Street, Fraserburgh. Image: Google
Manse Street, Fraserburgh. Image: Google

A St Combs man has been fined for brandishing a hammer during a confrontation in a north-east town.

Colin Watson, of West Street, found himself collared by police officers in Fraserburgh on March 5 last year after they witnessed him with the weapon.

The court heard the fisherman had been carrying out repairs earlier in the day and brought his arsenal of tools with him when asked to attend a house on Manse Street in the port.

It was there, following a disagreement with another male, the 45-year-old was caught with the hammer.

Brought a hammer to a knife fight

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard said constables witnessed a group of males on the street at about 6.40pm involved in a fight.

“The accused then lifted his left arm to make to swing at one of the males but made no further action,” she said.

“It was subsequently seized.”

Watson’s defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, explained to the court there was a preexisting relationship between his client and the man involved in the fight.

He said: “There far been difficulties with another family in Fraserburgh.

“Mr Watson advised that the male had a knife. That is really the extent of it.

“Since this incident there has been no further difficulties. He did not expect that person to be there – but he accepts his culpability in this matter.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan handed Watson a fine of £1,500 and told him that his hammer would be forfeited to the Crown.