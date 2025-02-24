English drug dealer locked up after being caught in Fraserburgh flat

An English drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin from a Fraserburgh flat has been locked up for more than a year.

Tyrell Chambers-King, 26, was caught by officers on October 3 last year after they witnessed people entering and leaving a property on Bervie Road and seeing an exchange happen through a kitchen window.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court officers confiscated wraps of drugs from a woman who left the property before they made the decision to raid the home.

“At this time, the accused was found in the locus,” she added.

“Multiple cut-up plastic bags, multiple mobile phones, and drug paraphernalia were found on open display.”

This includes a burner phone, which Ms Pritchard said rang “consistently and for a long time”.

An iPhone and £550 cash were found on Chambers-King and another male in the property told officers that the the drug dealer had stashed drugs internally.

In total, four wraps of drugs were found within him.

Ms Pritchard said the combined total of the drugs recovered was in excess of £7,000.

Working off a debt leads to prison

Chambers-King’s defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, told the court the HMP Grampian inmate moved north to pay off a debt owed to drug dealers in England.

“Mr Chambers-King accepted his culpability from the outset,” he added.

“Effectively, he’s a young man who got himself involved in drugs in England. It led him into debt. As he says, he was working off that debt.

“He was told to come up to this area to work that off.

Sheriff Annella Cowan ordered Chambers-Kings to forfeit the phone and cash he was caught with and sentenced him to 14 months in prison, which will be backdated to October.