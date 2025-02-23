Rookie New Pitsligo driver given last chance to stay on the road

A rookie driver from New Pitsligo has been allowed to stay on the road despite admitting to a host of driving offences.

Brandon Mowatt appeared at Peterhead Justice of the Peace Court where, representing himself, he admitted to having illegal modifications on his BMW, driving with a bulge on his tyre, driving carelessly and speeding.

The new driver, who only passed his test in June last year, still faces being made to resit his driving tests by the DVLA as a consequence of the convictions but was not disqualified outright during the hearing this week.

Justice Christine Buchanan told Mowatt, 18, she was giving him the chance to stay on the roads in her judgment.

“I thought long and hard about disqualifying you from driving, but I am going to give you one more opportunity,” she said.

Modifications now removed

Branding his driving “inexcusable”, she said he was “dangerously close” to a ban.

She handed him a £545 fine and endorsed his licence with five penalty points as an alternative.

The court heard Mowatt is currently employed as a picker at Strachans in Peterhead, and would be unable to commute to work if he had no access to a vehicle.

In his own mitigation, he said following his run-in with constables he had removed all modifications to the vehicle.

“I took it to the garage and I got it all changed,” he said.

Police followed him for more than five miles before pulling him over

Fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley told the court Mowatt was spotted driving out of Mintlaw on the evening of November 10 last year.

They followed him for five-and-a-half miles after noticing lights on the front of his car were bright blue and hearing his “grossly” excessive exhaust.

Among his faults, constables witnessed him tailgating, crossing the central line of the road, driving onto grass verges at the side of the road, and accelerating to speeds in the region of 90mph.

“Whilst catching up with the vehicle, it became apparent the accused’s vehicle was being driven aggressively,” she added.

“The accused claimed to be unaware of these issues and claimed he purchased the vehicle in this condition.”

Before leaving court, Mowatt, of School Street, was warned it was likely the DVLA would now contact him about the revocation of his licence until he resits his tests.