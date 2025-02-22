Fine for Fraserburgh man who struggled with police in his underwear

A half-naked Fraserburgh man who struggled with police has been fined.

Derek Souter, of Watermill Road, was spotted by constables on the evening of June 29 last year near his home, where he was arguing and challenging people to a brawl while wearing only his underwear.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley told the court the 27-year-old, who was intoxicated at the time, was arrested after he turned his aggression towards officers and refused to go back inside.

“They noticed the accused standing in his underwear at the side of the road and he appeared to be challenging a group of people to a fight,” she said.

His shouts included “f*** off”, “f*** you”, and “you can’t f****** make me go inside” when constables tried to usher him back into his own home.

Ms Oakley continued: “The accused began to flail his arms about and continued to make attempts to shout at people in the street.”

When taken into custody, she added, Souter made it “as difficult as possible” for the arresting officers to bundle him into their car by spreading his arms and legs wide.

When charged, he replied: “I want you to do whatever the f*** makes you happy.”

Gang of people outside led to confrontation

Souter, who declined the opportunity to seek legal representation for the case, told the court he had been sleeping at the time of the incident – about 11.30pm – and was woken up by loud noises from people outside.

“There was a gang of people outside,” the 27-year-old said.

“I went out and told them to move. They then started on me.

“But when police came I was the one that was lifted.”

He added: “And I would like to apologise for any swear words I said to the police.”

Justice Christine Buchanan fined the part-time porter £400 for his actions.

He will pay the money back at the rate of £10 per week.