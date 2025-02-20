Aberdeen man rang for ambulance after slashing drinking buddy’s neck

An Aberdeen knife attacker savagely wounded his drinking pal before calling emergency services and telling police: “It was me that done it”.

Edward Clark, 61, slashed Jason Duncan across his forehead and neck with a blade at the victim’s home and then sought help for the injured man.

Clark admitted assaulting Mr Duncan, 53, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life on December 10 last year at an address at Middle Brae, Aberdeen, by striking him on the head and neck with a knife.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the two men were drinking at Mr Duncan’s house when Clark became angry and aggressive about losing money and a mobile telephone.

‘Blood everywhere’

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said the next morning Clark blamed the other man for his loss and armed himself with a knife.

The prosecutor said Mr Duncan tried to get the knife from Clark and they were struggling before the attacker struck out with the weapon.

He told the court that Clark then voluntarily made a 999 call for an ambulance and police and said there was “blood everywhere”.

Clark said there had been a fight and he cut the victim across his neck. He told police officers that there was “a fallout” and he had done it.

Mr Duncan was found to have sustained a four-centimetre laceration to his neck and a 15-centimetre wound to his forehead that required 17 stitches.

The court heard that Clark has amassed 64 previous convictions in a lengthy criminal record in both Scotland and England, which includes violent offending.

At the time of the attack on Mr Duncan he had been released from a prison sentence on licence.

Theft suspicions

Defence counsel Kenneth Cloggie told the court that Clark realised he was going to receive “a substantial custodial sentence” for the latest crime.

He said: “He had known Mr Duncan for six or seven years and they were drinking friends and stayed near to each other.”

The defence counsel said: “Through his intoxication, his suspicion that Mr Duncan had taken money from him became a certainty.”

“There was a struggle and this offence happened within seconds. As soon as he realises he has done wrong he stops immediately,” said Mr Cloggie.

The judge, Lady Drummond, told Clark, a prisoner at Grampian jail, that he has admitted a serious offence involving life-threatening injuries.

She called for a background report to be prepared on the offender ahead of sentencing and continued his remand in custody Clark is due to be sentenced on March 20 at the High Court in Glasgow.