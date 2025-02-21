Aberdeen woman who left cat to starve narrowly avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman who left cat to starve narrowly avoids prison sentence

It was stated that Emma Law allowed her cat, Minion, to become so emaciated, it was given the lowest possible body mass score on the scale. 

By David McPhee
Emma Law has been banned from keeping animals for five years. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen woman who left a cat to starve has been banned from keeping animals.

Emma Law, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted causing her pet – called Minion – unnecessary suffering by leaving it with no food or water for more than a week.

The court heard when SSPCA officers found the cat it was almost at death’s door and unable to walk or support itself.

It was added that Minion’s body was so emaciated, it was given the lowest possible body mass score on the scale.

Minion – who survived after being treated by vets – is now doing well and in the care of a loving family.

Cat hadn’t been given nutrition

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the SSPCA were alerted to the plight of Minion after someone called their helpline and reported an abandoned cat.

Officers went to Law’s property on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, where they found the cat, which had not been properly fed or given water for at least a week.

A litter tray was found to be full and overflowing with dried faeces.

The officers also noted that the property appeared to have been abandoned.

Upon examining the cat, they found it was unable to walk or balance and had no energy left to support itself.

They gave Minion a body score of one out of nine – the lowest possible – due to the cat being “extremely dehydrated” and malnourished to the point where it had “suffered unnecessarily”.

In the dock, Law admitted one count of causing unnecessary suffering to her cat by failing to provide adequate hydration and nutrition, which caused it to become dehydrated and emaciated between December 25 2023 and January 25 last year.

‘No justification’

Defence solicitor Alannah Comerford told the court that her client was aware that this was “clearly a very serious matter” and had immediately turned ownership of the cat over to the SSPCA upon it being discovered in the flat.

The solicitor added that following the cat being taken into the care of vets and put on fluids “within three weeks its body mass had reached five out of nine”.

“She fully accepts responsibility for what happened to the cat,” Ms Comerford continued.

“Mrs Law was struggling with her mental health at the time, but she knows this is no justification.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison made Law, of Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered her to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also put an order in place banning Law from keeping animals for five years.

A Scottish SPCA inspector said: “Emma Law failed to provide food and water resulting in her cat, Minion, to suffer from extreme dehydration and starvation causing severe bodily stress that required immediate veterinary treatment.

“Minion was signed over to us where she received the appropriate care and treatment and was eventually adopted by another family.”

