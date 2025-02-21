Drink and drug driver avoids jail after horror A95 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Drink and drug driver avoids jail after horror A95 crash

Jay Milne, 23, has been banned for six years and handed an £8,225 fine after the booze and cocaine-fuelled crash.

By David Love
Jay Milne caused a serious crash on the A95 while under the influence of drink and drugs.
A motorist has been handed a lengthy ban and an £8,225 fine after he and his passenger almost died in a drink and cocaine-fuelled car crash.

Jay Milne, 23, was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of the Mercedes 350 after a night of partying in Aviemore.

The car’s owner, Timothy Kumar, had only just met Milne but handed him the keys to his high-performance vehicle and they took off along the A95.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Milne lost control of the car on the road near Kinveachy and it veered off a verge, broke through a fence and rolled downward before colliding with a tree and coming to a rest on its roof.

Milne was placed in a medically-induced coma while Kumar had life-threatening injuries, including a broken spine.

Bleed to the brain

The court was told at a previous hearing that police were on their way to another collision at 3.10am on May 14 2023 when they came across the crashed Mercedes.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “The accused was found in the driver’s seat by police and was able to respond to them.

“Witness Timothy Kumar was in the passenger seat and appeared unresponsive.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted and the accused was extracted from the vehicle.

“Timothy Kumar was initially presumed to have life-threatening injuries to his chest and abdomen and so the on-call Forensic Collision Investigators were asked to attend the locus.”

At the scene when asked if he was the driver, Milne told police: “Me. No licence, no insurance, I’m f*****”.

Milne was arrested and taken to Raigmore Hospital, along with Mr Kumar.

Ms Gair continued: “Milne was assessed and a frontal bleed to his brain was detected.

“He was immediately placed in a medically induced coma and transferred by road ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where it was confirmed he had sustained a fracture to his skull behind the right eye, resulting in a small bleed.

“Mr Kumar was also transferred to ARI and found to have sustained multiple fractures to his ribs, spine and chest and a collapsed left lung.”

Driver has turned his life around

When police interviewed Mr Kumar about the incident, he told them: “I think it was someone whose name started with a J. I offered someone my keys and let them drive.”

He refused to provide a statement to police about the incident.

Milne had 89mcgs of a cocaine metabolite in his system – the limit is 50mgs – and 94mcgs of alcohol, when the maximum is 22mcgs.

Milne, of Chapel Road, Grantown on Spey, admitted driving while disqualified, under the influence of drink and drugs, having no insurance and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Defence solicitor Willie Young told the court that his client had turned his life around since the crash, had given up alcohol and drugs and had got himself a good well-paid job.

‘This could easily have been a double fatal’

But despite warning Milne that a jail sentence was a distinct possibility, Sheriff Gary Aitken declined to send him to jail

Sheriff Aitken told him: “I hope you realise just how irresponsible, immature, selfish and stupid you were on the night.

“This could easily have been a double fatal. The only saving grace is the penny seems to have dropped and you have got your life under control.

“Hopefully you are on your way to becoming a useful member of society.

“You are earning a good wage and there is no reason why you should not take a big chunk of it to remind you of this over a long period. I trust we will never see you back here again.”

He fined him £8,225 – which must be paid at £750 a month. Milne was also banned from driving for six years and must sit the extended driving test of competency before he can drive again.

 