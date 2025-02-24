Knife-wielding rap artist admits causing major police firearms incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Knife-wielding rap artist admits causing major police firearms incident

Neriya Adiukwu, 20, was seen holding a “large knife or machete” outside the city’s Lemon Tree music venue on August 16 last year.  

By David McPhee
Neriya Adiukwu admitted having a knife outside the Lemon Tree music venue. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Neriya Adiukwu admitted having a knife outside the Lemon Tree music venue. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A hip-hop artists was supposed to be headlining an Aberdeen show – but instead found himself arrested after armed police were called.

Neriya Adiukwu appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted brandishing what onlookers described as a “large knife or machete” outside the city’s Lemon Tree music venue on August 16 last year.

‘Lunging at member of public’

Under the stage name Nezza, Adiukwu was due to be the main act at the Between the Lines showcase at the Lemon Tree – until things started to go wrong.

The court heard how armed police units quickly descended on the scene following reports of a man lunging at members of the public while clutching a knife with “a sliver blade about 10-inchs long” close to where the event was beind held.

It was stated that Adiukwu, 20, was involved in an altercation with a group of young men wearing balaclavas when he was seen holding the knife.

However, as he appeared to face the charges against him, his solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, told the court that Adiukwu had picked up the knife, which had been dropped by a member of the group.

Mr Woodward-Nutt claimed these young men had challenged his client with knives, knuckledusters and a baseball bat.

Firearms police attend the incident at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Men appeared wearing balaclavas and dark clothing

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on August 16 last year, a music event for up-and-coming hip hop acts was being held at The Lemon Tree musical venue in Aberdeen.  

The concert was due to begin at 7:30pm, and had been heavily promoted on social media by both the performers and the venue.

However, as we reported at the time, it was later cancelled.

During the afternoon, the acts assembled at the venue for a sound-check.

One witness, who went out a side entrance onto Shoe Lane for a cigarette, saw Adiukwu there with a group of around seven or eight people.

Soon after, the witness saw a group of around six young men wearing all black clothing and balaclavas run towards them from the West North Street entrance of the lane.

The group ran towards Adiukwu, said the witness.

The witness and others ran back into the venue and closed the doors.

From behind the door, the witness could hear shouting outside but couldn’t see what was happening.

At the same time, two witnesses who were driving near the venue saw a group of men spill out into the street.

One witness saw several young men run out into the road, alongside a black male in a blue tracksuit.

She saw that he was making a stabbing motion towards the other males and that he was holding an object that was 20cm in length, which she presumed to be a knife.

Police armed response teams were seen at the scene of the incident at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Officer saw ‘large knife or machete’

Another witness also saw the black male in a blue tracksuit, and that he had a knife the had a silver blade about 10 inches long.

This witness also saw the male making a stabbing motion and was “lunging towards another male trying to stab him”.

A police officer was driving to Marischal College Police Station to begin her shift when she also saw a large group of males involved in a physical altercation in the street.

She saw the males fighting and chasing each other before one male in a blue tracksuit raising what she believed to be a large knife or machete above his head.

Multiple police units arrived on the scene but found neither the accused or any other people involved.

The police reviewed CCTV footage and saw that Adiukwu appeared to have been assaulted by the six males.

Adiukwu was then seen to retaliate by lunging at them with a large knife before re-entering The Lemon Tree.

He was found within the bathroom of the venue wearing the same clothing that was seen on camera.

In the dock, Adiukwu pleaded guilty to one charge of brandishing a knife and attempting to strike multiple persons with it.  

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of a knife.

Adiukwu had one previous conviction for assault of permanent disfigurement with a bottle.

Neriya Adiukwu was found inside the music venue by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Incident due to ‘jealousy’, lawyer claims.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client had been signed to a local music label prior to the music event and “had been enjoying some success”.

“It’s against this background that this incident took place,” he said.

“Mr Adiukwu did not go looking for trouble and nor was he in possession of a weapon on that day.

“He and others were having a cigarette at the back door, and it was at that point, and without warning, that he was attacked.

“This was due to jealousy as to how his rap career was going.

“This group of young men were wearing balaclavas and had knives, knuckledusters and a metal bat.

“A knife was dropped by one of the attackers and my client picked up the knife and went after them with it – he accepts he went far beyond what is acceptable.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Adiukwu, of Coast Road, Aberdeen, until next month.

This is so a criminal justice social work report can be prepared and a restriction of liberty order assessment carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 