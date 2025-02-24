Knife-wielding rap artist admits causing major police firearms incident

A hip-hop artists was supposed to be headlining an Aberdeen show – but instead found himself arrested after armed police were called.

Neriya Adiukwu appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted brandishing what onlookers described as a “large knife or machete” outside the city’s Lemon Tree music venue on August 16 last year.

‘Lunging at member of public’

Under the stage name Nezza, Adiukwu was due to be the main act at the Between the Lines showcase at the Lemon Tree – until things started to go wrong.

The court heard how armed police units quickly descended on the scene following reports of a man lunging at members of the public while clutching a knife with “a sliver blade about 10-inchs long” close to where the event was beind held.

It was stated that Adiukwu, 20, was involved in an altercation with a group of young men wearing balaclavas when he was seen holding the knife.

However, as he appeared to face the charges against him, his solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, told the court that Adiukwu had picked up the knife, which had been dropped by a member of the group.

Mr Woodward-Nutt claimed these young men had challenged his client with knives, knuckledusters and a baseball bat.

Men appeared wearing balaclavas and dark clothing

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that on August 16 last year, a music event for up-and-coming hip hop acts was being held at The Lemon Tree musical venue in Aberdeen.

The concert was due to begin at 7:30pm, and had been heavily promoted on social media by both the performers and the venue.

However, as we reported at the time, it was later cancelled.

During the afternoon, the acts assembled at the venue for a sound-check.

One witness, who went out a side entrance onto Shoe Lane for a cigarette, saw Adiukwu there with a group of around seven or eight people.

Soon after, the witness saw a group of around six young men wearing all black clothing and balaclavas run towards them from the West North Street entrance of the lane.

The group ran towards Adiukwu, said the witness.

The witness and others ran back into the venue and closed the doors.

From behind the door, the witness could hear shouting outside but couldn’t see what was happening.

At the same time, two witnesses who were driving near the venue saw a group of men spill out into the street.

One witness saw several young men run out into the road, alongside a black male in a blue tracksuit.

She saw that he was making a stabbing motion towards the other males and that he was holding an object that was 20cm in length, which she presumed to be a knife.

Officer saw ‘large knife or machete’

Another witness also saw the black male in a blue tracksuit, and that he had a knife the had a silver blade about 10 inches long.

This witness also saw the male making a stabbing motion and was “lunging towards another male trying to stab him”.

A police officer was driving to Marischal College Police Station to begin her shift when she also saw a large group of males involved in a physical altercation in the street.

She saw the males fighting and chasing each other before one male in a blue tracksuit raising what she believed to be a large knife or machete above his head.

Multiple police units arrived on the scene but found neither the accused or any other people involved.

The police reviewed CCTV footage and saw that Adiukwu appeared to have been assaulted by the six males.

Adiukwu was then seen to retaliate by lunging at them with a large knife before re-entering The Lemon Tree.

He was found within the bathroom of the venue wearing the same clothing that was seen on camera.

In the dock, Adiukwu pleaded guilty to one charge of brandishing a knife and attempting to strike multiple persons with it.

He also admitted a second charge of being in possession of a knife.

Adiukwu had one previous conviction for assault of permanent disfigurement with a bottle.

Incident due to ‘jealousy’, lawyer claims.

Defence solicitor Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court that his client had been signed to a local music label prior to the music event and “had been enjoying some success”.

“It’s against this background that this incident took place,” he said.

“Mr Adiukwu did not go looking for trouble and nor was he in possession of a weapon on that day.

“He and others were having a cigarette at the back door, and it was at that point, and without warning, that he was attacked.

“This was due to jealousy as to how his rap career was going.

“This group of young men were wearing balaclavas and had knives, knuckledusters and a metal bat.

“A knife was dropped by one of the attackers and my client picked up the knife and went after them with it – he accepts he went far beyond what is acceptable.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Adiukwu, of Coast Road, Aberdeen, until next month.

This is so a criminal justice social work report can be prepared and a restriction of liberty order assessment carried out.

