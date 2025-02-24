Thug jailed after vicious assault on police officer means he can’t return to frontline duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug jailed after vicious assault on police officer means he can’t return to frontline duty

Dylon Guyan, 19, also headbutted a court security guard and tried to strangle his former partner.

By David McPhee
Dylon Guyan admitted assaulting a police officer, a court security guard and a young woman. Image: DC Thomson.
A callous thug who kicked a police officer in the face, causing him permanent eye damage and resulting in him having to retire from frontline policing has been jailed.

Dylon Guyan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the police officer following a violent altercation when police found him breaching bail.

As a result of the 19-year-old’s actions, the police officer had to go to hospital.

He suffered severe concussion, hearing damage and permanent eye damage – meaning he will never return to frontline duty.

Guyan was also sentenced for headbutting a court security guard at a previous court appearance.

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Guyan – who was already in prison due to other offences – that “only a period of imprisonment” was appropriate.

Accused said he would put cop ‘in a box’

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court that, on April 9 last year, Guyan was given bail and told not to approach a former partner.

But on June 29, Guyan had been drinking with that woman and an acquaintance of hers – and reacted angrily to them asking to leave.

The acquaintance contacted a friend who immediately called the police.

Officers visited Guyan’s property just after midnight and arrested him for breaching bail.

As two police officers were placing Guyan within a cell in the marked police van, he attempted to headbutt one of them.

But he moved his face, causing him to strike him on the shoulder.

Guyan then told the second officer that if he didn’t remove the handcuffs he had placed on his wrists he would “put him in a box”.

The thug then lunged at the officer and attempted to headbutt him.

As he was restrained on the ground, Guyan then began to kick out, kicking the officer on the shins causing bruising.

Guyan also forcefully kicked the officer to the head three times, making contact with his temple area on the left side.

Dylon Guyan will begin a new prison sentence after his current sentence is over. Image: DC Thomson.

Officer left with hearing and eye damage

The officer immediately felt faint and disorientated.

Upon arrival at Kittybrewster Police Station. he was complaining of feeling dizzy and said his sight had deteriorated.

The police officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have severe concussion.

He spent a number of days in the hospital – often having to be readmitted due to dizziness and vomiting.

Following the assault, the officer sustained bruising and swelling to his left temple and left eye and suffered from severe concussion for several months.

Mr McMann told the court that the officer now suffers from partial hearing loss.

He must wear a hearing aid for life.

The fiscal depute also narrated the details of a number of other offences, including Guyan headbutting a court security guard at a previous court hearing.

Guyan also climbed on top of a young woman he was dating and placed his hands around her throat.

He later spat in the face of a healthcare worker.

In the dock, Guyan admitted seven charges of assault and one charge of breaching his bail condition not to approach his former partner.

‘Particularly terrifying offence’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court his client was 18 at the time of these offences and “acknowledges they are serious charges”.

The solicitor added that Guyan has struggled with his mental health and has “used substances from a worryingly young age to mitigate these”.

Mr McRobert said Guyan was currently serving a period of detention in relation to another matter, which still had 13 months to run.

Describing Guyan’s assault on the police officer as a “particularly terrifying offence”, Sheriff Wallace told him he had a number of offences for violence against him.

He added that due to Guyan targeting “court staff, police officers and young women” he was satisfied that “only a custodial sentence was appropriate” in his case.

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Guyan, of Auchinyell Road, Aberdeen, to 19 months in prison, consecutive to his current sentence.

After the hearing, Inspector Paul Hammond said: “Such attacks on police officers who are carrying out their duties are completely unacceptable.

“Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep the public safe, and any violence toward them will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to take robust action against anyone who assaults our officers.”

