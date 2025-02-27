Jilted man previously sentenced for bombarding ex with 66 emails back in court again

A jilted Fraserburgh man sentenced last year for bombarding his ex with calls and emails has been back court again.

And, while Tomasz Wlochowski had no problem putting his former partner in uncomfortable situations, he was less keen to be photographed as he left court.

The 47-year-old Gray and Adams employee tried to evade our photographer after his latest court appearance.

He even went as far as trying to blend in among jurors from an unrelated trial as he left the court building.

We reported last April how Wlochowski admitted annoying and causing needless anxiety to his ex-partner by breaching a contact ban.

At the time, he was fined £840 and ordered not to contact her for five years.

However, Wlochowski was back in court again this week in connection with other offences committed before the ones he was last dealt with for in court.

At the latest hearing held this week, Peterhead Sheriff Court heard Wlochowski admitted approaching his former girlfriend in Fraserburgh’s Tesco and acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

He also admitted to calling a woman between August and September, 2023, and emailing her twice.

Sheriff David Mackie fined him £1,605 for his behaviour and warned him off contacting his former partner again – implementing a three-year non-harassment order.

“I consider it appropriate for the protection of the complainer and to give her peace of mind to make a non-harassment order,” Sheriff Mackie said.

“If you breach that order, you will be committing a crime.”

Shopping trip turns foul

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart had told the court both Wlochowski and his victim were shopping in Fraserburgh’s Tesco on August 27, 2023, when they ran into each other.

They had been in a relationship for about seven years.

“While she was within the store, the accused approached her and attempted to talk to her,” she said.

“He told her he wouldn’t leave her alone.

“The accused grabbed hold of her shopping basket to attempt to stop her walking away.”

When his ex told him she would contact security, Wlochowski replied he would “wait outside the store,” Ms Stewart added.

As she made for her own vehicle after completing her shopping, Wlochowski approached her again before she contacted a friend and the police.

No chance for Wlochowski to rekindle partnership

Wlochowski’s defence agent Iain Jane told the court there had been no further incidents between his client and his ex since.

He said: “Mr Wlochowski has accepted there is zero prospect of reconciliation of this relationship.

“It seems to be an inadvertent meeting between parties [in Tesco].

“At that stage, the interaction begins with Mr Wlochowski asking about [her] health.

“He was initially enquiring after her about how she was.

“He says she calls him ‘a piece of garbage’.

“If she’s set out she doesn’t want any dealing with him, he should just walk away.

“He doesn’t do that. Stupidly, I think, he accepts he waits outside the store.”

Noting the relationship between Wlochowski and his former partner was “irretrievably broken down,” Mr Jane added: “I think there’s an element of Mr Wlochowski not accepting that at the time.”

Following the case, Wlochowski, of Maconochie Road, waited in court for about 30 minutes.

He eventually left and tried to evade notice.

When Wlochowski eventually made his departure, he inserted himself within the jury of another court room.