Crime & Courts

Inverurie man in court for alleged daylight assault on woman at weekend

By Joanne Warnock
Manse Road at St James Place junction
The alleged assault happened on Manse Road near the St James's Place junction. Image: Google Maps.

An Inverurie man has been remanded in custody following an alleged daylight assault in the town at the weekend.

Lewis Ivory, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with one alleged domestic assault, one charge of being threatening and four breaches of bail conditions not to approach his ex-partner.

Denies the charges

Ivory denied all the charges and was remanded in custody until his trial next month.

It is alleged he tried to contact the woman, who is not being named for legal reasons, by phone twice last week.

This was after Ivory was allegedly under bail conditions last year, which prevented him from contacting her.

The following day on February 22, Ivory is further alleged to have contacted the woman on Manse Road, Inverurie, where it is said he acted aggressively towards her and prevented her form walking past.

The charge also states Ivory is alleged to have “repeatedly pushed her on the body and butt her on the head to her injury”.

Court date set

A trial date was set for Ivory, of George Square Inverurie, on March 31.

A trial date was set for Ivory, of George Square Inverurie, on March 31.