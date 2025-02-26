Chef held knife to woman and told her – ‘I could kill you right now if I wanted to’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Chef held knife to woman and told her – ‘I could kill you right now if I wanted to’

Andrew Kerr has been sentenced in court after brushing against women, rubbing his body on them and touching them. He told one: "I'm always going to sexually harass you."

By Jenni Gee
Andrew Kerr was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Andrew Kerr was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A chef who subjected three women to sexual assaults and told one of them “I’m always going to sexually harass you” has been spared jail.

Andrew Kerr also held a knife to a woman’s side and told her: “I could kill you right now if I wanted to.”

His solicitor told the court that Kerr had a “jocular” way of communicating not always within “normal social boundaries”.

Kerr, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He had previously admitted three charges of sexual assault, and two of assault at locations in Scotland between 2021 and 2023.

The charges related to four women.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that one of Kerr’s victims reported how he would “brush the front of his body past her” despite there being enough room to pass without touching.

Chef made woman ‘extremely uncomfortable’

On one occasion, Kerr put his hand on her waist and said: “Come here, baby” making her “extremely uncomfortable”

The woman challenged Kerr – but this “seemed to make him do it more.”

He told the woman: “I’m always going to sexually harass you”.

Kerr later asked if the woman and her partner would like a threesome and indicating he would imagine them engaged in intimacy.

Ms Hood told the court Kerr made comments that women are “objects” and “just for sex”.

On another occasion, the chef held a kitchen knife against the right side of the woman’s body.

Kerr “pressed it into her side” telling her: “I could kill you right now if I wanted to.”

Knife threat left woman ‘terrified’

The woman, who was aware that Kerr had an Armed Forces background, was terrified and believed his statement, the court was told.

Another woman also reported Kerr passing her closely and rubbing his body against her.

When their hands touched by accident while passing each other he told her: “A little bit further left or right and you would have touched my crotch.”

After she cut her finger, Kerr asked if he could kiss it better.

Sheriff Gary Aitken heard that Kerr targeted another woman as she was standing at a sink.

Kerr pressed his body against her before putting his hand on her thigh.

A fourth woman reported how Kerr touched her shoulder before leaning over her and staring at her breasts.

Police interviewed Kerr but he denied wrongdoing.

Solicitor Stephen Kennedy for Kerr told the court his client – a first offender – had “a jocular way of communicating”.

Mr Kennedy added that he did not adhere to “normal social boundaries” adding: “He realises he has to change that.”

Behaviour was ‘wholly unacceptable’

He said his client had: “No intention to cause significant upset or distress” but “accepts that his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.”

“He realises that he has overstepped,” adding: “He misread the social cues.”

Sheriff Aitken told Kerr: “It is hard to understand objectively how you could have conceivably have thought that any of the behaviour demonstrated by you was acceptable, never mind that it was not criminal.”

“Having been challenged on that behaviour on a number of occasions and then continuing with it does indeed suggest someone who needs a significant alteration in their attitude and communication otherwise you are not a fit person to continue living in the community.”

However, Sheriff Aitken decided to allow Kerr to stay living within the community.

He placed Kerr on a community payback order with three years’ supervision, 225 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to participate in the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders.

The sheriff also placed Kerr, of Onich, on the sex offenders register for three years.