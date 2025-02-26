Man goes on trial accused of killing Aberdeen dad on city backstreet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man goes on trial accused of killing Aberdeen dad on city backstreet

Derek Pearson, 47, was drinking in The Scottish Embassy bar alongside his former partner Kathleen Cunningham on the evening of March 12 2023 when he is alleged to have flown into a jealous rage and attacked Steven Johnson.

By David McPhee
Steven Johnson died after an altercation occurred on Carmelite Lane, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has denied killing an Aberdeen dad by punching him during an altercation in the city centre.

Derek Pearson has gone on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of causing the death of Steven Johnson, 50, by chasing him down and attacking him on the city’s Carmelite Street.

Pearson was drinking in The Scottish Embassy bar alongside his former partner Kathleen Cunningham on the evening of March 12 2023.

He is alleged to have flown into a jealous rage and run at Mr Johnson, to have pinned him against a wall of the lane and to have struggled with him.

It is claimed that during the struggle, Pearson repeatedly punched Mr Johnson to the head, causing him to fall to the ground whereby he became unconscious and died.

Accused faces assault charges on partner

Pearson, 47, faces further accusations that he assaulted Ms Cunningham that same evening.

He is accused of placing her in a headlock, punching her to the head, pushing her against a car, kicking her and pushing to the ground where he straddled her and held her arms.

Pearson also faces one charge of assault relating to Ms Cunningham, 34, by allegedly pushing her that night.

Other charges allege Pearson carried out a course of conduct that was abusive to Ms Cunningham by kicking her out of a moving car to the danger to her life at Berryden Road, Aberdeen.

The same charge accuses him of chocking Ms Cunningham to her in jury and to the danger to her life.

These incidents are alleged to have occurred between February 2020 and March 2023.

He denies all the charges against him.

On the first day of the trial on Tuesday, jurors heard from Ms Cunningham, who told the court that she remembered very little from the evening in question.

Ms Cunningham stated that she “just remembered a man being on the floor and not being able to wake him up”.

‘I can’t remember’

The jury was shown CCTV footage from The Scottish Embassy.

Footage showed Ms Cunningham meeting her aunt at around 4pm that day where they got chatting to Steven Johnson.  

Pearson entered the pub a couple of hours later and “friction” began to build between him.

This was because Ms Cunningham continued to talk to Johnson after her aunt left the pub.

An altercation occurred both inside and outside the pub between Pearson and Ms Cunningham and she left with Mr Johnson in the direction of Carmalite Lane.

“Derek came out shouting at me and Steven Johnson,” she told advocate depute Margaret Barron.

“There was a fight but I can’t remember much, I was drunk and I think I bumped my head – there was a scuffle between me and Derek.”

During cross examination, from Pearson’s defence advocate David Moggach KC put it to Ms Cunningham that she and Steven Johnson had shared a kiss in Carmelite Lane and Pearson had caught them.

The lawyer claimed that Ms Cunningham then struck Pearson, beginning the course of events that ended in the death of Mr Johnson.

“Do you remember at all in the lane hitting Derek?” Mr Moggach asked.

“I can’t remember,” she replied, adding: “It seemed like I was very out of control myself.”

“Is it possible that you struck him?” the solicitor pressed.

“Yes,” Ms Cunningham replied.

Defence solicitor claims accused acted in self defence

Mr Moggach put it to Ms Cunningham that she had started the fight and that his client was trying to defend himself.

“No,” she replied.

“Do you accept that, if someone is being attacked, then they have the right to defend themselves?” Moggach asked her.

“If I was attacking him then yes,” Ms Cunningham said.

During redirection, the advocate depute asked Ms Cunningham if she remembered anything that happened in a doorway or afterwards.

“It all happened so quickly,” she replied, adding: “I just remember seeing Derek and getting hit and that was it.

“I just remember seeing Derek punching [Steven Johnson]. I think he punched him a couple of times.”

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchanan, continues.

