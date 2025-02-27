Teen ran red lights at speed in stolen BMW on joyride through Aberdeen

An Aberdeen teen has admitted dangerously driving a stolen BMW through the city last year at high speeds before crashing it into a parked car.

Lee McLaughlan was 17 at the time of the offence, which began on the city’s Lang Stracht and ended abruptly on Powis Terrace on November 9 last year.

Now aged 18, McLaughlan entered a plea bargain to admit one charge of dangerous driving.

High speeds through city streets

The charge states the teen drove from Lang Stracht, to Rosemount Terrace, then Skene Square, Maberly Street, George Street at “grossly excessive speeds”.

It says the teenager drove through “multiple red lights” and mounted a pavement.

The charge goes on to say he drove down the pavement, “lost control” and finally collided with a parked car.

Stolen car and fake plates

Charges of stealing the white BMW 116, applying fake number plates, failing to stop for police, and driving without a full licence or insurance were all dropped by way of the plea bargain.

McLaughlan, whose address was given as a children’s home in the city, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to enter his plea.

His defence agent Kevin Longino said McLaughlan had no previous record to share with the court.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis enquired if McLaughlan had ever been in front of the Children’s Panel but was told he had not.

Mr Longino told the court McLaughlan was working full time for Aberdeen City Council and was still residing at the children’s home.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Foulis deferred sentencing for the production of background reports to next month.

