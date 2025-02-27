Nappy-wearing Elgin man offered girl, 14, money for sex

A man offered an underage girl money for sex – then sent another pictures of himself wearing and soiling nappies.

Alex Bruce, 21, contacted his first victim, who was aged just 14, in the spring of 2023.

Bruce, of Mossend Place, Elgin, flattered the child with compliments – then offered to pay her £50 in exchange for sex, despite her being underage.

He then targeted a second girl.

Bruce sent the girl videos of him shopping for and wearing nappies.

Some videos showed Bruce urinating while wearing the nappies.

There were also images of himself in women’s underwear including a lace body suit and pictures of what he described as his “thong collection”.

Asked her for pictures

Bruce asked the girl to to send back illicit images of herself.

Both victims are defined by the Crown as “older children”.

Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week and admitted two charges related to his actions between the dates of April 1 and June 8, 2023.

The first charge was sending an older child sexual written communications.

The second charge was repeatedly sending an older child videos of himself and asking her to send an intimate image of herself.

During the hearing, Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court how Bruce preyed on his first victim.

Ms Poke said: “Initially, she and the accused communicated with each other on Snapchat.

“It turned sexual, the accused telling the witness she was ‘pretty gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

“The accused asked her if she would go round to his house.”

Bruce then offered the girl £50 for sex, said Ms Poke.

A lace bodice and a thong collection

Bruce’s second victim also received a friend request on Snapchat, where he began making contacting with her, before sending her the videos and images.

Ms Poke said that, when one of the girls asked Bruce why he had filmed the urination videos, “he told her he thought it was funny.”

Bruce’s defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, said it would be “extremely beneficial” for a background report on his client’s mindset before he was sentenced.

“There are learning difficulties in the background,” he explained.

Sheriff David Harvie told Bruce he would be brought back to court in April to hear his fate.

In the meantime, the sheriff urged Bruce to cooperate with the social-work department for the preparation of the background report.

“It’s really important you provide them with as much information as possible,” he said.

“Make sure you cooperate and answer their questions.”