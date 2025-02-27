Nappy-wearing Elgin man offered girl, 14, money for sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Nappy-wearing Elgin man offered girl, 14, money for sex

There were also images of himself in women's underwear including a lace body suit and  pictures of what he described as his "thong collection".

By Jamie Ross
Alex Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week. Image: Facebook
Alex Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week. Image: Facebook

A man offered an underage girl money for sex – then sent another pictures of himself wearing and soiling nappies.

Alex Bruce, 21, contacted his first victim, who was aged just 14, in the spring of 2023.

Bruce, of Mossend Place, Elgin, flattered the child with compliments – then offered to pay her £50 in exchange for sex, despite her being underage.

He then targeted a second girl.

Bruce sent the girl videos of him shopping for and wearing nappies.

Some videos showed Bruce urinating while wearing the nappies.

There were also images of himself in women’s underwear including a lace body suit and  pictures of what he described as his “thong collection”.

Asked her for pictures

Bruce asked the girl to to send back illicit images of herself.

Both victims are defined by the Crown as “older children”.

Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week and admitted two charges related to his actions between the dates of April 1 and June 8, 2023.

The first charge was sending an older child sexual written communications.

The second charge was repeatedly sending an older child videos of himself and asking her to send an intimate image of herself.

Alex Bruce appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court this week. Image: Facebook

During the hearing, Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court how Bruce preyed on his first victim.

Ms Poke said: “Initially, she and the accused communicated with each other on Snapchat.

“It turned sexual, the accused telling the witness she was ‘pretty gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’.

“The accused asked her if she would go round to his house.”

Bruce then offered the girl £50 for sex, said Ms Poke.

A lace bodice and a thong collection

Bruce’s second victim also received a friend request on Snapchat, where he began making contacting with her, before sending her the videos and images.

Ms Poke said that, when one of the girls asked Bruce why he had filmed the urination videos, “he told her he thought it was funny.”

Bruce’s defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, said it would be “extremely beneficial” for a background report on his client’s mindset before he was sentenced.

“There are learning difficulties in the background,” he explained.

Sheriff David Harvie told Bruce he would be brought back to court in April to hear his fate.

In the meantime, the sheriff urged Bruce to cooperate with the social-work department for the preparation of the background report.

“It’s really important you provide them with as much information as possible,” he said.

“Make sure you cooperate and answer their questions.”