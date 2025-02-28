Man had more than 2,000 indecent images of children

An Inverness man had more than 2,000 sick images of children on his mobile phone, a court has been told.

Police seized 28-year-old Connor Goodall’s mobile from him while executing a warrant and he provided officers with the pin code.

A subsequent examination of the device found 2,639 indecent images.

Of those, 498 were category A, featuring the most serious abuse.

Goodall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court this week to admit a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making the images – which can relate to the downloading of such content.

Search warrant uncovered images

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that it was on March 11 last year that officers executed a search warrant.

She said Goodall was traced at his place of work and handed over his mobile phone, as well as providing the pin code for access.

A laptop was also seized from his Warrand Road home.

Subsequent examination of the mobile phone found 2,639 inaccessible images.

These had been created between November 13 2022 and January 9 2024.

Of those images, 498 were category A – the most serious.

There was 495 category B and 1,646 category C.

No abuse material was discovered on the laptop but there were “indicative” animated images.

These depicted young females in various states of undress engaging in intimate behaviours.

Sex offenders programme

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

She placed Goodall on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

The sheriff informed him that the eventual length of registration will be dependent on the sentence imposed.

The case will call for sentencing at the beginning of April.