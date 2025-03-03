Thug launched attack on man ‘simply going about his business’ on Aberdeen street

A thug who attacked a man “simply going about his business” on an Aberdeen street has been spared jail.

Sean Wilson was walking along Leadside Road close to the city centre last June when he encountered a man and launched an unprovoked attack on him.

He kicked and punched the victim, chased a second victim – and hurled racist and homophobic abuse at police.

Now, a sheriff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court has decided to spare him jail after hearing he had shown insight, regret and remorse.

Aggressive behaviour

At a previous hearing at the same court, Wilson was found guilty of the assault, having admitted using racist and homophobic remarks at Kittybrewster Custody Suite.

Wilson was said to have repeatedly kicked the man on his head and body during the first assault – all to the man’s injury – and while he was shouting and swearing at his victim.

He then terrorised a second man when he “ran after him in a threatening manner,” according to court papers.

Accepts responsibilty

Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing in recent days.

His defence agent Kayren Stuart said her client “fully accepted” responsibility for the offences.

Ms Stuart went on to say her client would benefit from a period of supervision in order to “address certain issues” in his behaviour.

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone said the first victim was “simply going about his business” when Wilson mounted his attack.

The sheriff added: “You let your emotions get the better of you.

“(The first victim) suffered injury, although it was a low level of seriousness.

“You have shown insight, regret and remorse.

Traumatic experiences

“I take into account what has been said on your behalf and the traumatic experiences you have had in your life.

“But I think that has contributed to you having problems with managing your emotions.”

Mentioning Wilson’s previous record with one similar offence, Sheriff Johnstone said she would impose an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Wilson was placed under a community payback order and told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

She also placed Wilson, of Rosemount Square, under supervision for 12 months.

This, said the sheriff, was to “better regulate your emotional responses, such that got the better of you on that day.”

