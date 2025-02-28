Peterhead man angry over food parcels jailed for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man angry over food parcels jailed for six months

Repeat offender Darren Warchol reacted badly when Citizens Advice staff declined his demand for free food

By Jamie Ross
Darren Warchol has been caged again. Image: DC Thomson
Darren Warchol has been caged again. Image: DC Thomson

A Peterhead man has been locked up again after he turned his temper on Citizens Advice staff when they would not hand over free food.

Darren Warchol was found guilty of behaving in an aggressive manner following a short trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who did not give evidence himself, will now spend six months behind bars after women in the port’s Citizens Advice branch found themselves the target of his ire.

Court staff heard how Warchol swore and held his mobile phone in their faces to capture video footage on January 17 this year.

‘You don’t get one just for asking’

It came as Citizens Advice tried to explain how the system for distributing food parcels had changed and he would not be given one for simply asking.

Tracy Copeland, who works within the branch, was the first to give evidence during Warchol’s trial.

Under examination from fiscal depute Jane Spark, during which CCTV footage of the incident was shown, Ms Copeland said he “puffed himself up” after demanding the food.

He then began to narrate events to himself as they unfolded while filming.

Ms Copeland said: “Before we could even get the sentence finished, he got quite aggressive.

“He told us just to get the f****** email sent to the foodbank.

“He had the camera quite close to my face.

Staff left scared and nervous

“I said he could film me if he liked, but we were asking him to leave.

“He was saying on camera ‘so you’re refusing to give me a food parcel then?'”

Addressing another employee, Emma McCrave, he asked her “what the f*** are you growling at?”

“I thought he was really close to assaulting her,” Ms Copeland added.

In her evidence, Ms McCrave said the incident made her feel “scared and nervous”.

She said: “He wanted us, I think, to be intimidated.”

Warchol eventually left the premises when police were contacted.

Context no reason for behaviour

His defence agent, Neil McRobert, asked the court to take into account the circumstances of the interaction and that Warchol was filming as a means of gathering evidence to form a complaint against Citizens Advice.

Sheriff Craig Findlater dismissed that.

“In my view, in this case, Mr Warchol has behaved in a threatening manner,” he said.

“It was not reasonable behaviour.”

Before the sheriff jailed him for six months, Warchol – of Leask Avenue – was offered the opportunity to engage with social workers for a background report before being sentenced.

Sheriff Findlated said Warchol’s record of short custodial sentences was “slightly surprising”.

Through his agent, Warchol declined.

His sentence will be backdated to the date of his arrest on January 20.

Warchol has a history of court appearances.

In May 2023, he reportedly danced after attacking a female prison guard.