Jail for paedophile who described underwear-clad child as ‘young and fresh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for paedophile who described underwear-clad child as ‘young and fresh’

Francis Ward made the comment to an undercover police officer on a messaging app, where he shared images and videos of child abuse with other paedophiles.

By Jenni Gee
Francis Ward admitted charges involving indecent images of children at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Francis Ward admitted charges involving indecent images of children at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Nairn paedophile who shared an image of a child in their underwear and described her as “young and fresh” is now behind bars.

Francis Ward was snared after he made the comment to an undercover police officer on a messaging app that he used to share sick images and videos with other paedophiles.

A court heard a search of his home recovered hundreds of indecent images of children – some younger than school age.

Ward, 51, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted charges of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children as well as possessing and distributing them in 2023 and 2024.

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Emily Hood had told the court that it was on December 18 2023 that Ward, using a pseudonym, contacted an undercover police officer’s Kik messaging account.

Nairn paedophile shared sick images

He immediately shared an image of a young child in her underwear and described the child as “young and fresh”, she said.

Ward went on to share further images and claimed to be performing a solo sex act.

Following the chat, a file was passed to Police Scotland and a search warrant was carried out on March 14 last year.

When officers arrived at his home, Ward told them: “What you are looking for is on the tablet on the bedside table.”

The sentencing hearing heard from fiscal depute Victoria Silver, who explained that subsequent examination of the Ward’s devices had recovered more than 500 unique images and more than 300 unique videos.

The videos had a combined run time of six hours and 12 minutes.

A number of the files recovered were deemed to be Category A – the most serious, with one showing the horrific abuse of a child aged between two and four.

There were also computer-generated images created by adding the face of a child-actor to images of females engaged in intimate behaviours or posing sexually.

Evidence was also found of the accused sending and receiving indecent images of children through social media and the Kik messenger application.

Paedophile shared images with others

The court heard Ward and his online contacts would also share images of children and “make sexual comments about them”.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald had initially deferred sentencing on Ward for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

She also requested Ward be assessed for suitability for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme, which she described as: “A programme for sex offenders like you and people who enjoy watching images of children being horrifically abused.”

But when the case came before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for sentencing, he rejected Ward’s defence agent’s representations that his client was suitable for a community-based disposal, instead jailing Ward for a total of 18 months.

He also placed Ward, of Gordon Street, Nairn, on the sex offenders register for 10 years.