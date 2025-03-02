Man who followed woman on Inverness street and accosted another spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who followed woman on Inverness street and accosted another spared jail

Paul Erwin, 38, touched and kissed women on the streets of Inverness in incidents a sheriff described as 'really quite scary'.

By Jenni Gee
Paul Erwin was spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A man who touched and kissed women on the streets of Inverness has been spared jail.

Paul Erwin accosted one woman on the Raining’s Stairs – putting his arm around her and telling her she was a “good-looking woman”.

He followed another woman to her car before kissing her on the hand.

Erwin, 48, walked with a third woman for “a considerable period of time” before hugging and kissing her

He appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court this week for sentencing having previously admitted three charges.

They were a single charge of threatening behaviour and two of sexual assault, in relation to the incidents on May 27 last year.

Threatening approach to lone woman

The charges detail how Erwin acted in a threatening or abusive manner by approaching a woman on Raining’s Stairs, between Ardconnel Street and Castle Street.

Paul Erwin’s route of crime in Inverness city centre on May 27, 2024. Image: DCT Media design team

He took hold of her shopping bag before placing his arm around her.

On the same day he sexually assaulted two women on Church Street.

In the first incident, Erwin placed his hand on the victim’s lower back and kissed her on the hand.

In the second incident, he repeatedly seized another victim on the arm and body, hugging her and kissing her on the face.

Caught on camera

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court Erwin’s behaviour had been caught on camera.

She said: “The complainer is seen on CCTV coming up the steps and is then essentially accosted by Mr Erwin in what is a narrow set of stairs.”

Ms Silver said Erwin put his arm around the woman’s shoulder and continued to tell her she was “a good-looking woman”

The woman – who was on her own “found the whole interaction quite scary”, the fiscal depute said.

The next woman was targeted on Union Street and Church Street as she returned to her car after work.

“He has followed her to her car and has engaged in conversation with her, placing his hand on her lower back,” Ms Silver told the court.

Victim described ‘alarming’ behaviour

Erwin kissed the woman on the hand and held onto it for “a reasonable period of time” creating a situation the woman described as “alarming.”

The third woman was targeted in a similar manner.

As she walked on Church Street, Erwin was “walking along with her for a considerable period of time” and “repeatedly touching her”.

He stopped her on the corner and hugged and kissed her.

“She was rather taken aback by the whole situation, and wasn’t really sure what to do,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Erwin also admitted a single charge of theft.

This involved him taking money from a 14-year-old girl in Lush on Inverness High Street on the same day.

At the sentencing hearing, solicitor Willie Young, for Erwin, directed Sheriff Aitken to the findings of a criminal justice social work report and invited him to follow its recommendations.

‘Really quite scary’

Sheriff Aitken told Erwin: “Your behaviour on May 27 was completely unacceptable.

“Your own explanation for that relies heavily on the fact that you were under the influence of substances.

“That is not a reason to behave in that way.”

The sheriff described the incidents as “really quite scary for the individuals involved”.

He placed Erwin on a community payback order with three years social work supervision.

There is also a requirement to attend the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

He also made Erwin subject to a drug treatment requirement and placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

Speaking from the dock following the sentencing, Erwin told the court: “I apologise for my behaviour.”