Crime & Courts

Woman moved car abandoned in middle of street – and gets driving ban

Ruta Gedgaudaite moved the vehicle to prevent any damage happening to it, but did so more than three times over the legal limit.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A woman who moved an abandoned car from the middle of the road has been given a driving ban.

Ruta Gedgaudaite told Peterhead Sheriff Court she got into an argument with her former partner, which led to him leaving his car still running in the middle of the street.

And when Gedgaudaite, 34, admitted to police she had moved the vehicle to a safer place – they took her to task because she had been drinking.

Police tested the breath of Gedgaudaite, of Waterside Road, Peterhead, and found she was three times over the limit.

The test found 72mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the limit being 22mg.

She admitted in court that she drove the car while over the limit and without insurance.

The court heard Gedgaudaite and her partner at the time had been arguing on the night of the incident – November 25 last year.

The man had left the vehicle unattended while it was still running in the middle of the street – between Duthie Gardens and Waterside Road in the port.

When officers attended the scene, fiscal depute Claire Stewart said Gedgaudaite, a part-time shop worker, “voluntary stated” to them she had driven the Nissan Qashqai.

Poor decision leads to ban – and a fine

Her defence agent, Iain Jane, said Gedgaudaite and her former partner had been arguing during the evening when he decided to leave.

She then, in an attempt to prevent it getting damaged, moved the car.

“[He] had effectively left his motor vehicle with the engine running in the middle of the road,” he said.

“She appreciates it was poor decision making.

“There are dependents at home.

“(Her not being able to drive) will obviously cause difficulties within the family unit.”

Banning Gedgaudaite from driving for 12 months, Sheriff Craig Findlater also imposed a total fine of £640.

“The court takes a serious view of drink-driving offences,” he told her.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

Should Gedgaudaite complete a drink drivers rehabilitation course, her ban will be reduced by three months.