One-punch murder accused tells jury he attacked and punched Aberdeen dad in self-defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

One-punch murder accused tells jury he attacked and punched Aberdeen dad in self-defence

Derek Pearson, 47, gave evidence in his own defence at the High Court in Aberdeen, giving his version of events to the jury for the first time.

By David McPhee
Derek Pearson, 47, denies killing Steven Johnson and claims when he stuck him he was acting in self defence. Image: DC Thomson.
Derek Pearson, 47, denies killing Steven Johnson and claims when he stuck him he was acting in self defence. Image: DC Thomson.

A man on trial over an alleged one-punch killing has told a jury he was violently attacked – and lashed out at the father-of-seven Steven Johnson in self-defence.

Derek Pearson is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of causing the death of Mr Johnson, 50, by chasing him down and attacking him on the city’s Carmelite Lane.

Pearson, 47, was drinking in The Scottish Embassy bar alongside his former partner Kathleen Cunningham on the evening of March 12 2023.

He is alleged to have flown into a jealous rage and run at Mr Johnson, pinned him against a wall of the lane and to have struggled with him.

It is claimed that, during the struggle, Pearson punched Mr Johnson to the head, causing him to fall to the ground whereby he became unconscious.

He later died from his injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.   

Pearson is also accused of pushing Ms Cunningham to the ground where he straddled her and held her arms.

He denies all the charges against him and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Accused claims he was assaulted out of the blue

On day four of the trial, Pearson gave evidence in his own defence from the witness box.

Pearson told his defence solicitor David Moggach KC that he had followed Mr Johnson and Ms Cunningham out of the bar and up Carmelite Lane.

This was due to concerns for her safety, said Pearson.

He said he found the pair kissing in a doorway and told Mr Johnson he was “welcome” to her.

Pearson claimed that, as he turned and walked back down the lane, he was struck on the back of the head without warning.

Asked by Mr Moggach if he saw who hit him, Pearson said: “I don’t know.”

He added: “I fell to the ground. I got kicked to the body and the face as well – it was rapid.”

It was stated by Pearson, who works as a fish filleter, that Ms Cunningham then jumped on him and that he ended up face down on the cobble street.

Pearson claimed it was at this point he received a series of kicks to the face.

When he stood up, Steven Johnson was standing in front of him, said Pearson.

Mr Moggach asked: “Is that when you swung a punch?”

“Yes,” Pearson replied.

He added: “Because I was being kicked in the face.

“I just had to defend and protect myself.”

Pearson then described how he saw Mr Johnson fall first into a nearby car and then onto the ground.  

“I knew straight away he needed help,” Pearson told the court.

Pearson went on to claim that he tried to attend to Mr Pearson as he lay on the ground until police arrived.

Derek Pearson is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of killing Steven Johnson (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.

Pearson accused of ‘concocting a story’ over punch

However, during cross-examination by advocate depute Margaret Barron accused Pearson of “concocting a story about a repeated assault” by Mr Johnson and Ms Cunningham.

Ms Barron put it to Pearson that he had to “make an excuse for your behaviour on that night, haven’t you?”

“Definitely not,” Pearson replied.

Ms Barron asked: “You were angry when you left the pub, weren’t you?”

She pressed Pearson, by adding: “You had seen your partner in the company of another man, and you were annoyed by that, weren’t you?”

“No,” Pearson said, “I was hurt.”

Ms Barron put it to Pearson that he didn’t act in self-defence.

But rather, she said, Pearson had carried out an “unprovoked punch” that caused the death of Steven Johnson.

“I disagree,” Pearson replied.

Police cordoned off the street in the hours following Steven Johnson being found on the ground.<br />Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Defence solicitor says injuries back up client’s claims

In her final speech to the jury, the advocate depute said there was “overwhelming evidence” against Pearson.

She accused him of carrying out an “unprovoked assault”.

Ms Barron added: “Steven Johnson had done nothing to provoke Derek Pearson when he punched him.

“That punch led directly to the death of Steven Johnson – Derek Pearson killed Steven Johnson that night.

“And that was a criminal act.”

During his final speech, Mr Moggach portrayed the Crown case on what occurred that night as made up of “snippets and parts here and there” of what took place.

He described it as similar to reading a book and being asked to keep up with the plot when “you have missed out every second page”.

Mr Moggach stated that it was his client who was being attacked that night, and that Pearson has “injuries that support him, that back him up”.

Calling the evidence against Pearson “insufficient”, the defence advocate invited the jury to acquit his client on all the charges against him.

The trial, before Judge Graham Buchan, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 