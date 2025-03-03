Man kept tabs on ex’s movements and who she spoke to – then attacked her in her car

A thug attacked his ex-girlfriend before stealing her phone and using it to threaten her supposed new love interest.

Piotr Borys split from his partner but they kept in touch and he was in the car with her one day when he assaulted her.

The 49-year-old then stole her phone and threatened to expose her private messages – before turning his attentions to a second victim.

Borys used the woman’s phone to contact a man who he perceived as her ‘new love interest’ – and threatened to send photos of him to the man’s friend’s and family.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that this was Borys’s first brush with the law and so he was given a fine.

A sentencing hearing at the court earlier today heard Boys had been with the woman for seven years.

Thug attacked woman in car

They split in February 2022 but stayed in touch and occasionally lived together in Fraserburgh.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court the pair argued about Borys’ drinking habits prior to the breakup.

But the woman allowed him to move back in over the summer as he had children from a previous relationship visiting.

However, when those visitors left, Borys refused to move out.

Instead, he tried to turn the tables on the woman, accusing her of seeing another man.

Matters came to a head in October 2022 when Borys was in the car with the woman after a housewarming party.

The court heard he grabbed the woman by the neck and hair, and pushed her head onto the steering wheel of her own car.

According to the charge, Borys struck her on the head, seized her by the neck, pushed her head and kicked her on the body.

He also pushed her on the body, seized her by her clothing and pulled her towards him.

The victim had reddening to her neck as a result of the attack.

Monitored her movements

The charges also state that Borys kept tabs on the woman’s whereabouts and interactions with other people.

He also used her bank details to buy things online – and took her phone.

Borys also called the woman names and threatened to expose her private messages.

The court also heard how, in the same month, Borys had the woman’s phone and used it to get in touch with a man he considered to be her new love interest.

Borys messaged the man and claimed to have obtained images of him, according to the charges.

He told the man: “Today your family and everyone at work will receive these photos”.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the man “felt intimidated”.

Borys quickly regretted his actions.

‘He lost his temper’

The following morning, he called the man to say he had no problem with him and to apologise.

Borys’ defence agent, Gregor Forbes, branded his client’s actions as “out-of-character”.

Mr Forbes added that Borys has now left Fraserburgh to start a new life in neighbouring Peterhead.

“The background of this is a breakdown of the relationship.

“He accepts he lost his temper that evening.

“It’s done in order to obtain a confession from the complainer.

“This behaviour is completely out of character for Mr Borys. He has moved on.”

Sheriff David Mackie fined Borys, of Churchill Drive, Peterhead, £940 for his behaviour.

“This does have the characteristics of a one-off, out-of-character incident,” he said.

“I really doubt if you will ever be in court again with a matter like this.”

Borys will pay back the fine at the rate of £100 per month.