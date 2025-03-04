Coke-driving Fraserburgh man banned from the roads

A Fraserburgh man who got behind the wheel of his mum’s car while under the influence of cocaine has been handed a year-long ban.

Keith Higgins was given the disqualification on Monday at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was also told to pay a fine of £370.

The court heard the 45-year-old was currently engaging with Turning Point in relation to his drug habit.

When the incident occurred, Higgins had taken his mum’s car – a blue Renault Kadjar – to drop off his brother in the West Road area of Fraserburgh on September 26 last year.

‘He appeared nervous’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police spotted the vehicle and people leaving it on September 26 last year.

Officers decided to move in when Higgins was retreating from the scene.

“The police noticed he proceeded to leave the area,” Mr Townsend said.

Police spoke with Higgins and established he had been the driver of the vehicle.

Mr Townsend added: “Higgins advises officers he’d driven down to the area.

“The accused appeared nervous.”

After taking Higgins to a police office, they performed a drug test.

It revealed that Higgins had 216mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood within his system. The limit is 50mg.

Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.

Higgins’ defence agent, Gregor Forbes, admitted there was not “much to contest with” in the Crown’s charges against Higgins during the hearing.

Sheriff David Mackie told Higgins, of McLeod Place, he would be allowed to pay his fine back at £40 per month.