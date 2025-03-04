Coke-driving Fraserburgh man banned from the roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coke-driving Fraserburgh man banned from the roads

Keith Higgins was more than three times over the limit when he got behind the wheel last year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man who got behind the wheel of his mum’s car while under the influence of cocaine has been handed a year-long ban.

Keith Higgins was given the disqualification on Monday at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was also told to pay a fine of £370.

The court heard the 45-year-old was currently engaging with Turning Point in relation to his drug habit.

When the incident occurred, Higgins had taken his mum’s car – a blue Renault Kadjar – to drop off his brother in the West Road area of Fraserburgh on September 26 last year.

‘He appeared nervous’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police spotted the vehicle and people leaving it on September 26 last year.

Officers decided to move in when Higgins was retreating from the scene.

“The police noticed he proceeded to leave the area,” Mr Townsend said.

Police spoke with Higgins and established he had been the driver of the vehicle.

Mr Townsend added: “Higgins advises officers he’d driven down to the area.

“The accused appeared nervous.”

After taking Higgins to a police office, they performed a drug test.

It revealed that Higgins had 216mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood within his system. The limit is 50mg.

Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.

Higgins’ defence agent, Gregor Forbes, admitted there was not “much to contest with” in the Crown’s charges against Higgins during the hearing.

Sheriff David Mackie told Higgins, of McLeod Place, he would be allowed to pay his fine back at £40 per month.