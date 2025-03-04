VIDEO: Thug smashed up Highland chip shop in row over cheese sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

VIDEO: Thug smashed up Highland chip shop in row over cheese sauce

MacLennan then claimed he heard someone call him "a beast" - which enraged him because he had been acquitted last Friday by a jury of serious offences.

By David Love
Charles MacLennan started hurling food supplies around a chip shop when he couldn't get served cheese sauce. Image: Supplied
Charles MacLennan started hurling food supplies around a chip shop when he couldn't get served cheese sauce. Image: Supplied

A man smashed up a chip shop – after he was refused cheese sauce.

Charles MacLennan went to Renato’s on Dingwall High Street on Sunday afternoon having just been freed from spending 15 months on remand awaiting trial.

After ordering chips and cheese sauce, the 41-year-old was turned away because he couldn’t pay for it.

MacLennan then claimed he heard someone call him “a beast” – which enraged him because he had been acquitted last Friday by a jury of serious offences.

Bruised and bloodied

Launching into a rage, MacLennan threw items at the shop worker, vaulted the counter and punched a shop worker in the eye.

He then headbutted the man, leaving him bruised and bloodied.

MacLennan appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and one of assault to injury.

Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff David Harvie today: “He appeared to be intoxicated in the shop.

“When he ordered chips and cheese sauce, he was told he did not have enough
money and his behaviour escalated.

“He got on the counter and began throwing items.

“When the member of staff grabbed him by the shoulders to stop him, he was punched and head-butted.”

‘You are dead’

The court heard how MacLennan left the shop and walked into a nearby car park.

Police then arrived and arrested him.

Mr Traynor added: “Officers described his behaviour as highly volatile and
erratic and he made various threats to them.

“They included: ‘I am slashing you, you little rat’.

Charles MacLennan, 41, of Mart Road, Dingwall. Image: Supplied

‘You are dead when I get out of this van. I am innocent’

‘I am smashing your face in’ and ‘I am murdering you.’

Mr Traynor said: “His comments included references to an officer being ‘lesbian’.”

Defending, Myhrin Hill told the court: “He was released from custody on Friday after being remanded awaiting trial for 15 months and he says his mental health has been affected.

“He was subsequently acquitted (of the charges he had been on remand for).

“Someone (in the chip shop) made a comment to him about the charges against him and called him ‘a beast’.”

‘I am not sitting on remand’

When Ms Hill suggested the possibility of deferring sentencing so a background report could be written, Sheriff Harvie asked what MacLennan’s preference was.

The sheriff said: “I can defer sentence for a report but he will be remanded in custody or does he want a jail sentence today?”

This prompted an outburst by MacLennan, who was surrounded in the dock by prisoner escort staff.

He shouted: “I am not sitting on remand. It does my ****ing skull in.

“Give me a sentence. He (the sheriff) seems hell bent on sending me to jail anyway.”

After a brief consultation with Ms Hill, MacLennan relented.

He told the solicitor he would wait three weeks on remand for the background report to be prepared.

MacLennan is now due to be sentenced on March 27 and he was again remanded in custody.

MacLennan, of Mart Road, Dingwall, continued to rant as he was led away.