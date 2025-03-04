Highland vandal back in trouble after targeting dinosaur exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Highland vandal back in trouble after targeting dinosaur exhibition

Eilidh McFadden, from Fort William, was previously in the dock after defacing a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds in London.

By Connor Gordon
Eilidh McFadden, left, and Orla Murphy pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
A Highland woman who squashed cake into a King Charles waxwork avoided jail today for another act of vandalism.

Eilidh McFadden, from Fort William, and co-accused Orla Murphy, 23, spray-painted political slogans on ornaments used at GlasGlow in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on October 29 2022.

The offence took place days after McFadden, 23, and Tom Johnson defaced the figure of King Charles at Madame Tussauds in London.

The climate change protestors smashed vegan chocolate cake and foam onto the waxwork, which later had to be repainted and cleaned.

McFadden and Johnson were found guilty of criminal damage and ordered to pay £3,500 to the tourist attraction in January 2023.

McFadden and Murphy pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to maliciously spray painting on various items at the city’s Botanic Gardens.

Fort William student tagged

The pair had earlier told the court that the vandalism was not political and was done as a joke while under the influence of alcohol.

However, Sheriff Andrew McIntyre said: “I am not stupid, I was able to read what the comments were.

“The comments were political and that is quite obvious.

“Whether it was or not, it caused an impact to the owners of the property and the community.”

Student McFadden was tagged for 19 weeks keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am.

Murphy, of Cork, Ireland, was ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation.

The court earlier heard the GlasGlow event that year was The Land That Time Forgot.

The event organisers had brought in items such as volcanos and dinosaurs to the Botanic Gardens.

On the morning of the incident, a CCTV review took place, which saw McFadden and Murphy on the premises.

Prosecutor Sean Docherty said: “They sprayed graffiti on signs, dinosaur skulls and projector screens.

“The various slogans said ‘F*** animal cruelty’, ‘Greta was here’, ‘Eat Jim Radcliffe’ and ‘No Tory c***s allowed’.”

‘She had taken too much alcohol’

The video of the vandalism was circulated on social media by the event organisers.

Mr Docherty stated that although the event was able to proceed, there was £8,000 worth of damages.

Both women were later traced by police and arrested.

Alison Miller, defending McFadden, told the sentencing: “This offence occurred when she had taken too much alcohol.

“She knows if this behaviour continues she will receive a custodial sentence.”

Peter Malone, defending Murphy, stated: “She described to the author of her background report that it was a silly incident to become involved in.

“There is a level of regret on her part.”