Highland vandal back in trouble after targeting dinosaur exhibition

A Highland woman who squashed cake into a King Charles waxwork avoided jail today for another act of vandalism.

Eilidh McFadden, from Fort William, and co-accused Orla Murphy, 23, spray-painted political slogans on ornaments used at GlasGlow in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on October 29 2022.

The offence took place days after McFadden, 23, and Tom Johnson defaced the figure of King Charles at Madame Tussauds in London.

The climate change protestors smashed vegan chocolate cake and foam onto the waxwork, which later had to be repainted and cleaned.

McFadden and Johnson were found guilty of criminal damage and ordered to pay £3,500 to the tourist attraction in January 2023.

McFadden and Murphy pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to maliciously spray painting on various items at the city’s Botanic Gardens.

Fort William student tagged

The pair had earlier told the court that the vandalism was not political and was done as a joke while under the influence of alcohol.

However, Sheriff Andrew McIntyre said: “I am not stupid, I was able to read what the comments were.

“The comments were political and that is quite obvious.

“Whether it was or not, it caused an impact to the owners of the property and the community.”

Student McFadden was tagged for 19 weeks keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am.

Murphy, of Cork, Ireland, was ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation.

The court earlier heard the GlasGlow event that year was The Land That Time Forgot.

The event organisers had brought in items such as volcanos and dinosaurs to the Botanic Gardens.

On the morning of the incident, a CCTV review took place, which saw McFadden and Murphy on the premises.

Prosecutor Sean Docherty said: “They sprayed graffiti on signs, dinosaur skulls and projector screens.

“The various slogans said ‘F*** animal cruelty’, ‘Greta was here’, ‘Eat Jim Radcliffe’ and ‘No Tory c***s allowed’.”

‘She had taken too much alcohol’

The video of the vandalism was circulated on social media by the event organisers.

Mr Docherty stated that although the event was able to proceed, there was £8,000 worth of damages.

Both women were later traced by police and arrested.

Alison Miller, defending McFadden, told the sentencing: “This offence occurred when she had taken too much alcohol.

“She knows if this behaviour continues she will receive a custodial sentence.”

Peter Malone, defending Murphy, stated: “She described to the author of her background report that it was a silly incident to become involved in.

“There is a level of regret on her part.”