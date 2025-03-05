Man charged following spate of taxi break-ins across Aberdeen

A man is due to appear in court following a six-week spree of taxi break-ins across Aberdeen.

The break-ins occurred over six weeks between January 20 and March 3.

Taxis were ransacked in areas including Summerhill, Stockethill and Mastrick.

Police have been carrying out inquiries in the local area to find the culprit.

Officers confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the break-ins.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, and the man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 5.