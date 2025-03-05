Forres pensioner’s careless driving left woman wheelchair-bound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Forres pensioner’s careless driving left woman wheelchair-bound

Gordon Thomson, 80, injured three people in the crash near the junction of the B9101 with the A96 at Auldearn.

By David Love
Road closure at Auldern
The A96 was closed as a result of the crash. Image: Jasperimage

A retired RAF firefighter’s momentary lack of attention resulted in a three-vehicle crash, which left several people injured and a woman wheelchair-bound.

Gordon Thomson, 80, was driving his BMW home to Forres when the crash happened near the junction of the B9101 with the A96 at Auldearn.

Thomson admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Thomson didn’t notice a red Toyota Yaris slowing down ahead of him and he ran into the back of it.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “The Yaris was projected onto the opposing carriageway and collided with a Hi-Lux and trailer. The trailer detached and hit the BMW.”

Ms Hood said that Thomson broke down in tears when police told him the consequences of the December 15 2023 crash.

Significant injuries

She said: “The driver of the Yaris had to be extracted from her vehicle.

“She suffered multiple fractures to her ribs, spine, sternum and a perforated bowel.

“She now requires a wheelchair and is unlikely to walk again. She has a full-time carer, struggles to write and to talk due to an injury to her left lung.”

Two other people also suffered fractures as a result of the collision.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until April for a background report.

She told Thomson: “The injuries were significant and I want to look at the various sentencing options in the social work report.

“But what I am looking at is a community payback order and a significant driving disqualification.”

Thomson, of Thornhill Road, Forres, was banned in the interim.