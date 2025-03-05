Part of Buckie man’s nose bitten off in savage attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Part of Buckie man’s nose bitten off in savage attack

Colin Reid initially told police that a dog had caused the horrific injury, however, it later emerged that 20-year-old Thomas Stewart was the culprit. 

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Police recovered a piece of a man’s nose from his garden after a savage brawl in Buckie.

Colin Reid initially told police that a dog had bitten off part of his nose, however, it later emerged that 20-year-old Thomas Stewart was the culprit.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the 20-year-old fought with Mr Reid at his property in Milton Drive, Buckie, on September 1 2023 and caused the vicious injury during the struggle.

Stewart appeared for sentence before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald represented by Inverness solicitor David Patterson, after a background report had been prepared following his guilty plea to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court was told that officers were dispatched to the property following an anonymous tip-off that Mr Reid had a significant injury.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said that Mr Reid initially wouldn’t say what had happened to him but he was taken to hospital where he alleged a dog had bitten him.

However the prosecutor said he later admitted that he had been assaulted by Stewart.

Nose bitten off during struggle

Stewart later told police that Reid was on top of him during the struggle where he said he had got “a doing.”

He added: “I did what I had to do to get him off me.”

Ms Hood said that Mr Reid had to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage.

Mr Patterson said his client had become addicted to crack cocaine at a young age after becoming involved with an older woman.

“But he is now in a stable relationship and when he is sober, he is a pleasant young man. Both were as bad as each other in this incident, which escalated when they were rolling about on the ground. He has been on remand for 280 days.”

However Sheriff Macdonald said she was concerned that Stewart, of Longman Caravan Site, Inverness, was assessed by social workers as being at high risk of reoffending.

She said: “This was a terrible act of violence for a young man. It was appalling.

“Even although you have served a long period on remand, I am not going to draw a line under this today.

“You will carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, which should keep you busy and hopefully out of trouble. And you will be under supervision for one year.

“If you don’t co-operate, you will be going back to jail.”

 