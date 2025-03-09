How ‘depraved’ Highland millionaire made fortune in exclusive horse racing tips service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How ‘depraved’ Highland millionaire made fortune in exclusive horse racing tips service

Kevin Booth was the mastermind behind a gambling operation that charged members £7,950 a year.

Kevin Booth was the man behind Isiris. Image DCT Media/PA
By Derry Alldritt

A Highland sex attacker with a dungeon under his Caithness home made millions from running a horse racing tips firm called Isiris.

Kevin Booth was the mastermind behind the operation, which started as a phoneline service in 1992.

Isiris is still operational and members can sign up for tips at £1,495 per year.

Despite the website still advertising the service as “operated by Kevin”, Booth claims he is no longer involved with Isiris.

The 64-year-old’s case was heard at Wick Sheriff Court, where it was revealed he had an underground lair in his Caithness home where he has abused women.

The court heard the dungeon is accessed by a trapdoor and Egyptian-themed, with life-sized figures and an empty coffin.

The logo for the Isiris betting service contains the Egyptian symbol of the eye of Horus.

Police found the videos at Lochdhu Lodge in Caithness. Image: John Lucas

Booth recruited females from the UK and abroad to come to Lochdhu Lodge in Altnabreac, Caithness, and have so-called “punishment beatings” administered to them.

His actions at the lodge prompted Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingston to raise a civil action against him.

The former teacher now faces severe restrictions on his liberty.

He has been banned from travelling abroad to prevent him from grooming further victims.

As well as surrendering his passports, Booth must notify police 14 days before hiring women, such as for housekeeping roles.

Booth must also notify police in advance of any female visitors to the remote property.

Kevin Booth of Caithness has been made subject of the first kind of legal order in Scottish history. Image: DCT Media

Who is Kevin Booth?

It is not the first time Booth has come to the attention of the authorities.

He was charged with assaulting children in his care at a school in 1991 by caning and whipping them.

Booth left the UK before his trial in an “attempt to evade justice” and was later given a three-month suspended jail term.

In 2002, Booth was convicted after trial at Bradford Crown Court of indecently assaulting his Brazilian au pair and given two years in custody.

Isiris: The betting phoneline-turned online tipping service

At the time of his arrest, Booth was at the helm of a lucrative horse racing betting service called Isiris.

Booth was a maths teacher before turning his knowledge of fractions and odds into a tool to exploit the racing betting markets.

The operation was launched in 1992,  with members paying a fee to receive insights on the daily horse racing markets from voicemails on a phoneline.

The current Isiris website advertises that the service, run by Kevin, costs members £1,495 to join.

In 1997, Isiris launched online with information on gambling – at this point all tips were still given over the phone.

At the time of the website’s creation it is believed the service had more than 100,000 subscribers.

It is unclear how much involvement Booth had with the firm during his imprisonment for indecent assault in 2002.

Four years after he was jailed, Booth released the book Isiris Unveiled, a 72-page paperback revealing gambling industry secrets.

A source from the racing and gambling industries who did not want to be named told the Press and Journal that Booth made “fortunes with Isiris”.

The source, who was a former member of the service said: “He (Booth) had a network of contacts within racing, providing him with info for the bets people would pay for.

“The premium subscriptions were one thing, but he also had a premium rate call line.

“I’m sure it did very well too.”

“It was quite an iconic racing service. Vastly overpriced, but his marketing and some good results made it justifiable to plenty.”

What does Isiris do now?

Isiris is still operational and offers several services and pricing plans.

They include the Mainline package, which is “Operated by Kevin”, according to the Isiris website.

Members pay £1,495 a year for this service and tips are sent to subscribers by email.

Users can also sign up for weekly updates and a “loser service”, which instead of predicting winners advises lay bets.

In 2014, the services were advertised for £7,950 for the next year.

An advert for the Isiris racing tips service which appeared in 2014. Image: Supplied.

Advertising controversy for Kevin Booth’s Isiris

In 2012, Isiris was under investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority(ASA).

The probe looked into the wording of the firm’s listings.

Advertising copy claimed the service made members £14,505 profit from 28 main account bets.

It also stated that Isiris was a serious investment opportunity.

This claim was found to be a breach of rules by the ASA.

The listing appeared in the press but was subsequently banned from appearing in the same form.

It was found that the service advertised with “misleading investment claims”.

The advertisement claimed its profits were based on just 28 bets – the report ruled that the actual number was higher.

The report also found that some of the claims in the listing were substantiated, including the assertion that members had stayed with the service for more than 15 years.

