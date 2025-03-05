Banff church leader who sexually touched boy avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff church leader who sexually touched boy avoids prison

Lauren Middleton, 30, was told she betrayed the trust of her 14-year-old victim, his family and her church.

By Jamie Ross
Lauren Middleton arrives for sentencing at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A qualified nurse and church leader from Banff has avoided prison despite being found guilty of sexually touching a boy half her age.

Lauren Middleton spoke only to confirm her name when she appeared at Banff Sheriff Court today as she waited to discover her fate at the hands of Sheriff Eric Brown.

The 30-year-old was found guilty of touching a 14-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – in a sexualised way following a five-day trial at the court earlier this year.

She denied that, saying she had no idea that her actions were having a sexual effect on him and claimed the teenager had been “told to lie”.

‘A gross breach of trust’

As Sheriff Brown began to warn Middleton she faced a stint in prison of 12 months for her crime, a member of the public could be heard to shout “scum” from the gallery.

He stopped short of that, however, and instead told her she would fall under the supervision of the social work department for the next two years.

She will also be forced to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within the community during that time.

He said: “You were a regular visitor at the family home. The family extended to you their friendship and hospitality, and their trust to the extent you were accepted – almost – as a member of the family.

“That acceptance enabled you to have extensive contact over the period of the libel with the 14-year-old boy.

“The extent to which you became integrated with, and were viewed as part of the family, was reflected in part when the boy’s parents invited you to go with them on a family holiday by car to visit friends of the family in the south of England.

“It was during that holiday that the boy’s parents began to suspect that the nature of your relationship with their 14-year-old son was not quite what they had understood it to be.

“You were 28 – a mature woman, a qualified nurse at the time of the offence. The boy was 14. You knew, or should have known, that your conduct towards the boy was wholly inappropriate. You knew, or you should have known, of the risks your actions presented and of the harm they could cause.

“The offence involved a breach of trust. In my opinion, a gross breach of trust on several levels.”

Lauren Middleton leaves court following the hearing. Image: DC Thomson

No remorse for a betrayal of the church, family, and boy

The court had earlier heard Middleton’s actions against the youth had taken place between August 2022 and January 2023, before his family raised the alarm.

It included evidence from his family, including his parents and sister, who detailed their family trip to England with her.

They said Middleton was witnessed touching the boy’s thighs and sitting under a blanket with him.

Sheriff Brown described the case as a “betrayal” of trust.

“In your capacity as a youth leader you betrayed the trust the church made in you,” he said.

“Secondly, you betrayed the trust placed in you by the boy’s parents who accepted you into their home and their family almost as one of their own.

“Thirdly, in particular and most significantly, you betrayed the trust a 14-year-old child placed in you and you betrayed that relationship as he perceived it to be.

“Your defence at trial was one of denial. You persist in that denial.

“Persistence in denial is not a mitigating factor. There has been no acknowledgement of guilt. There has been no expression of remorse or acknowledgement of the harm caused by your conduct.”

Zero risk to the public, but ‘issues’ to address

Her defence agent, Stuart Beveridge, told the court the guilty plea had a “devastating effect” on Middleton’s personal life.

Noting a report prepared by the social work department ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Beveridge said it deemed her as no further risk to the public.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a report in my 30 years of being in courts where a client has been assessed of being zero risk.

“There clearly are some issues that the social work department wish to address with Miss Middleton and that can be done in terms of supervision.

“It is a very full report detailing Miss Middleton’s circumstances and also the devastating effect this conviction has had on her in relation to her employment and her personal circumstances.”

In addition to the unpaid hours and supervision, Middleton will also be subject to the notification requirements in the sex offenders register.

She has also been barred from contacting her victim for the next five years as part of a non-harassment order.

She left the dock in tears and was later whisked into an awaiting vehicle outside the sheriff court.