Crime & Courts

Woman accused of hate crime demanded lawyer who believes in Jesus

Valerie Muir, 47, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and making inappropriate religious and sexual remarks.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sherrif Court.
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

A woman accused of a hate crime has told a sheriff that efforts to find a lawyer have been hampered because of her insistence that they must believe in Jesus Christ.

During a hearing at Oban Sheriff Court, Muir told Sheriff Euan Cameron that she had been unable to find a solicitor who believed in “Our Lord Jesus Christ”.

Sheriff Cameron told her that because there was a vulnerable witness in the case, the court could not allow her to defend herself.

‘The court will not allow you to defend yourself’

It is alleged that Muir, of Young Crescent, Dunbeg, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on August 23 2024 at her home address, in a way that was likely to cause fear and alarm.

She is charged with staring at a man and his four-year-old child and uttering inappropriate religious and sexual remarks, which it is alleged was aggravated by prejudice related to religion.

She denies the charges.

Sheriff Cameron asked Muir if she had made efforts to appoint a lawyer.

Muir replied: “I tried to get a lawyer that believes in the Lord Jesus Christ.

“I have approached Christian Concern, who couldn’t help – as they work mainly in England.

“I also approached the Law Society.

“But they could not assure me the lawyer I chose believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “If you don’t appoint a lawyer you won’t be able to represent yourself.

“I can appoint a lawyer and you wouldn’t get a choice. It will be the duty solicitor.”

Oban solicitor appointed

The sheriff asked who the duty solicitor was and defence agent Jane MacNiven was appointed to the case.

“Mrs MacNiven will be your lawyer and you will co-operate fully with her, with respect. She will be fair and represent you,” he said.

Muir replied: “That is okay. The bible says anyone who is wise believes in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

After an adjournment, Mrs MacNiven addressed the court.

She said: “The accused has fully engaged with me. She maintains her not guilty plea.”

The case will call again on March 18, with the trial scheduled for April 14.