Aberdeen photographer walks free after domestic abuse claim not proven

A well-known Aberdeen photographer has walked free from court after a jury found an allegation of domestic abuse not proven.

Sam Brill, 38, stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was accused of kicking, punching and throttling his then-partner at a holiday cottage on the Isle of Skye.

Brill – who previously pled guilty to assaulting the same woman in 2022 – said he was acting in self-defence.

The court was shown photographs of the woman with two black eyes and bruising to her arms, which she said were caused when Brill assaulted her and he said were sustained when he “retaliated in defence”.

A jury of eight women and seven men took two hours to return a majority verdict of not proven on the charge of assault to danger of life.

He pleaded guilty to breaching bail by sending her text messages in September 2023 following his arrest.

Before sentencing for a breach offence, the court was told that Brill has a previous domestic abuse conviction dating back to 2022 relating to an assault on the same woman.

As Sheriff Graham Buchanan fined Brill, of Tillydrone Avenue, £1040 for the bail breach, he referenced that conviction.

“That must have been a relatively serious matter if a fine of £600 was imposed,” he said.

He also imposed a non-harassment order, meaning Brill cannot approach or contact the woman for 10 years.

Previous conviction for domestic abuse gainst same woman

Outside court, Brill – who the court was told has lost business because the media covered the case – said he was “happy it’s over”.

He added: “It has been pretty traumatic. Guys can also get domestically abused by women, but they just don’t like to talk about it.”

He then claimed that 2022 domestic abuse conviction – for which he tendered a guilty plea and did not stand trial – was a case of self-defence.

“I grabbed her to stop her attacking me,” he added.

Brill began walking away, but returned, stating: “Can I also say – lots of guys have contacted me to say they have had similar experiences with their partners.

“I hope this is something we can all start talking about.”

‘It’s not a not guilty verdict’

The woman at the centre of the case also spoke outside court to say she was “very disappointed” with the outcome.

But she added: “It’s not a not guilty verdict though – which is something.

“I’m glad that it’s all now out in the public domain.

“I also hope this will raise awareness to help any potential future victims of domestic abuse.”

She went on to say that she had a “daily reminder” of the incident on Skye as she had been left with a permanent injury above her left eye.

“There were so many instances of abuse – the physical side was only a small part of it,” she said.

“He was emotionally abusive and controlling. There was also psychological abuse, but that’s even harder to prove.

“It’s been so horrific having to go through the court process and giving evidence.

The whole emotional impact has been huge.”

Two versions of events given

The woman told the court Brill had attacked her by throwing her to the floor, in a violent unprovoked attack, punched her on the head, kicked her on the body and sat on her while he strangled her to unconsciousness.

She said she next woke up to find Brill dragging her by her arms through to the bedroom in the cottage.

She then admitted she had smashed a picture frame over his head “to make him stop”.

However, Brill claimed that was what caused him to hit the woman on her face with his elbow. He said he also held arms down to “stop her attacking me”.