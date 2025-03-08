Cornhill man was more than three times the drink-driving limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Cornhill man was more than three times the drink-driving limit

Grant Weaver, 52, tried to go to the shops the morning after a drinking session with his wife, a court was told.

By Jamie Ross
Grant Weaver was more than three times over the legal limit. Image: Shutterstock
Grant Weaver was more than three times over the legal limit. Image: Shutterstock

A Cornhill man faces a nearly 200-mile trip to work on public transport after he was banned from the roads for a year.

Grant Weaver, of Brooms of Park, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to being more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol when he drove his car through Aberchirder on February 8 this year.

As a result of the ban, the court heard the 52-year-old will now have to find an alternative method of travel to work – more than 190 miles away.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Weaver was picked up by constables at about 7.20am when they attended the scene in relation to another matter and took him to Fraserburgh’s custody suite where he was processed.

He had 75mg of alcohol within 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Trip to shop ends in embarrassment

His defence agent, Marianne Milligan, said her client accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“He has no previous convictions,” she added.

“The night before, both he and his wife had a few drinks and in the morning he had got up to go to the local shop. He thought he would be okay to drive.

“He accepts full responsibility in relation to this matter.

“He will have to travel by train now because he works in Helensburgh. This will be inconvenient for him.

“Although he would have required his car to travel to work there are other means for him to get to work. He would apologise for his behaviour, he’s embarrassed to be in court today.”

Reduction offered

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Weaver a total of £460 in addition to imposing the driving ban.

“Those who have drink the night before have to be well aware of the effect,” he said.

He deemed Weaver eligible for the drink driver rehabilitation course, which will allow him to reduce the ban by three months upon completion.