Cornhill man was more than three times the drink-driving limit

A Cornhill man faces a nearly 200-mile trip to work on public transport after he was banned from the roads for a year.

Grant Weaver, of Brooms of Park, appeared at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted to being more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol when he drove his car through Aberchirder on February 8 this year.

As a result of the ban, the court heard the 52-year-old will now have to find an alternative method of travel to work – more than 190 miles away.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Weaver was picked up by constables at about 7.20am when they attended the scene in relation to another matter and took him to Fraserburgh’s custody suite where he was processed.

He had 75mg of alcohol within 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

Trip to shop ends in embarrassment

His defence agent, Marianne Milligan, said her client accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“He has no previous convictions,” she added.

“The night before, both he and his wife had a few drinks and in the morning he had got up to go to the local shop. He thought he would be okay to drive.

“He accepts full responsibility in relation to this matter.

“He will have to travel by train now because he works in Helensburgh. This will be inconvenient for him.

“Although he would have required his car to travel to work there are other means for him to get to work. He would apologise for his behaviour, he’s embarrassed to be in court today.”

Reduction offered

Sheriff Eric Brown fined Weaver a total of £460 in addition to imposing the driving ban.

“Those who have drink the night before have to be well aware of the effect,” he said.

He deemed Weaver eligible for the drink driver rehabilitation course, which will allow him to reduce the ban by three months upon completion.