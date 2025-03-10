Man threatened police with a ‘cartel death’ after being removed from Inverness shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man threatened police with a ‘cartel death’ after being removed from Inverness shop

Fort William man Malcolm Watson - who the court was told is a "very pleasant gentleman" when sober - also assaulted a woman.

By Jenni Gee
The incident began at Co-op on Church Street. Image: Google Street View.
A man who threatened police officers with “a cartel death” and told them “your family will burn” has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Malcolm Watson – who the court was told is a “very pleasant gentleman” when sober – had already been forcibly removed from a city centre supermarket, assaulting a woman in the process.

During his journey to the police station, Watson, 38, made a number of comments, which were acknowledged by his own solicitor to be “abhorrent”.

Watson admitted two charges of threatening behaviour and one of assault in relation to the incident on December 29 2023.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that, on that date, a member of doorstaff on the way to her job at Highlander on Church Street received a call from staff at the nearby Co-op advising they had a male who was refusing to leave the premises and seeking her assistance.

The woman went to the store and saw Watson shouting at a security officer – becoming “more and more angry”.

‘Angry’ man assaulted woman

As she helped to remove him from the premises, Watson struggled with her, struck her on the body, seized her by the body and pulled her backward.

An officer in plain clothes, who had just finished their shift, spotted the pair struggling and stepped in to help.

Police were also contacted using a Shop Safe radio and Watson was detained.

On the way to the police station he made threats to the officers, telling them calling one a “disabled f***er” and saying: “I’m going to break your jaw.”

He made threats against several generations of their families and told them: “You are getting a cartel death” and “The Albanians are going to smash your face in.”

And he told the officers: “Down the line your family will burn.”

‘Abhorrent and stupid’

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Watson, acknowledged that her client had made “abhorrent and, quite frankly, stupid comments”.

She said: “Police or members of the public should not be subjected to and of the behaviour to which he has pled guilty.”

Ms Russell told the court: “He has accepted full responsibility and apologises in his report” adding that “when sober” her client was “a very pleasant gentleman”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken placed Watson, of Lochaber Road, Fort William. on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.