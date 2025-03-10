Serial driving offender from Sandhaven handed lifetime roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial driving offender from Sandhaven handed lifetime roads ban

Luis Santiago, 53, was almost five times the drink-driving limit in his most recent conviction.

By Jamie Ross
Luis Santiago leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court at an earlier calling of the case. Image: DC Thomson
A man with multiple driving convictions has been warned he faces a stint in prison after being handed a lifetime ban from the roads.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Luis Santiago, 53, has now racked up half a dozen convictions for driving offences and has already spent time behind bars for one of them.

His latest run-in with the law came on January 14 this year, when police officers responded to reports of a car crash in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road.

Santiago, from Sandhaven, was breathalysed and blew a reading of 109mg of alcohol within 100ml of breath – just under five times the legal limit of 22mg.

‘Mr Santiago is somewhat ambivalent’

Sentencing on Santiago, of Howatt Park, was pushed back to this week for background reports.

His defence agent, Sam Milligan, noted his client’s most recent conviction came in 2020 and the part-time worker was “somewhat ambivalent” about the prospect of having help from social workers to tackle a “blatant” problem.

“Mr Santiago is somewhat ambivalent,” he said.

“The case today is such that the writer of the report has suggested Mr Santiago’s position is precarious.

“I don’t, however, shy away from the fact the choice for the court is fairly stark.”

The Crown had previously requested that Santiago’s vehicle – a 24-plate blue Honda Civic Type R – be forfeited.

Mr Milligan said the vehicle, worth £50,000, was not Santiago’s to give up despite it being registered to him and doing so would have an impact on the rest of his family.

He said: “The owner of the vehicle can be different to the registered keeper.

“In short, the vehicle was purchased in September of last year. The funds for that come solely from the account of Mr Santiago’s partner.”

A Honda Civic Type R similar to the one driven by Santiago. Image: Shutterstock

A stark warning for the drink-driver

Sheriff Annella Cowan stopped short of sending Santiago to prison, telling him he could “reasonably expect” to be sent down given his record of previous convictions.

Instead, she banned him from life from the roads and delivered a sizeable fine with a warning that he could still find himself behind bars if he failed to abide by her orders.

She said: “Do not under any circumstance ever drive a motor vehicle.”

Santiago will now pay back a fine of £4,000 at the rate of £50 per week. If he misses a payment, the alternative sentence of three months imprisonment will be imposed.

He was allowed to keep the car.