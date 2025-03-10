Serial driving offender from Sandhaven handed lifetime roads ban

A man with multiple driving convictions has been warned he faces a stint in prison after being handed a lifetime ban from the roads.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Luis Santiago, 53, has now racked up half a dozen convictions for driving offences and has already spent time behind bars for one of them.

His latest run-in with the law came on January 14 this year, when police officers responded to reports of a car crash in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road.

Santiago, from Sandhaven, was breathalysed and blew a reading of 109mg of alcohol within 100ml of breath – just under five times the legal limit of 22mg.

‘Mr Santiago is somewhat ambivalent’

Sentencing on Santiago, of Howatt Park, was pushed back to this week for background reports.

His defence agent, Sam Milligan, noted his client’s most recent conviction came in 2020 and the part-time worker was “somewhat ambivalent” about the prospect of having help from social workers to tackle a “blatant” problem.

“The case today is such that the writer of the report has suggested Mr Santiago’s position is precarious.

“I don’t, however, shy away from the fact the choice for the court is fairly stark.”

The Crown had previously requested that Santiago’s vehicle – a 24-plate blue Honda Civic Type R – be forfeited.

Mr Milligan said the vehicle, worth £50,000, was not Santiago’s to give up despite it being registered to him and doing so would have an impact on the rest of his family.

He said: “The owner of the vehicle can be different to the registered keeper.

“In short, the vehicle was purchased in September of last year. The funds for that come solely from the account of Mr Santiago’s partner.”

A stark warning for the drink-driver

Sheriff Annella Cowan stopped short of sending Santiago to prison, telling him he could “reasonably expect” to be sent down given his record of previous convictions.

Instead, she banned him from life from the roads and delivered a sizeable fine with a warning that he could still find himself behind bars if he failed to abide by her orders.

She said: “Do not under any circumstance ever drive a motor vehicle.”

Santiago will now pay back a fine of £4,000 at the rate of £50 per week. If he misses a payment, the alternative sentence of three months imprisonment will be imposed.

He was allowed to keep the car.