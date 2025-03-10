WATCH: Elgin Poundland fire footage released as teenager sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

WATCH: Elgin Poundland fire footage released as teenager sentenced

The teenage culprit, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was told he was lucky no one was harmed in the blaze, which caused around £1m worth of damage.

By Jenni Gee
The fire engulfed the Elgin High Street Poundland store. Image: Crown Office
The teenager who set a fire that engulfed Poundland in Elgin causing an estimated £1m worth of damaged has been placed on supervision for two years.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was previously  found guilty of cuplable and reckless fireraising following a trial by jury in Inverness.

He had denied the charge, claiming a teenage girl was instead responsible for the blaze, which was captured on CCTV footage.

During the course of the trial, the jurors had heard from Julie Sherwin, a shopworker who was evacuated from the store at around 6pm.

Under questioning from fiscal depute Susan Love, she said: “I just heard the pops and bangs and it exploded.”

A teenage witness, who had been in the company of the accused in the moments after the fire, said he overheard the boy, who was 15 at the time, telling another youth “he had set fire to tampons” and “he didn’t think it would catch”.

The jury was played footage from the store, in which the accused was identified as being one of a number of people in the health and beauty aisle of the Elgin High Street store minutes before the fire.

Fire investigator Martin Rowland said investigations ruled out other possible causes and concluded that the cause of the fire was “deliberate application of a naked flame to items within the store”.

He was shown CCTV with the accused identified and confirmed it showed him near the spot where the fire was believed to have started.

poundland fire
Emergency services at the scene of the Elgin Poundland fire. Image: Michelle Henderson

On the final day of the trial, the reporting officer for Police Scotland, Michael McLennan, confirmed that footage from the scene had been checked and did not show the girl named in the incrimination defence in the store in the hour before the fire started.

A jury took less than 40 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict to the single charge.

At the sentencing hearing, Bill Adam told the court his client, who has no previous convictions or outstanding matters, was a young man who had “matured a great deal” since the commission of the offence.

He said the boy had been an “immature and feckless” 15-year-old when he set the fire, adding: “He accepts that there is no one to blame but himself for being that way”

Mr Adam continued: “He is no longer keeping the company that he had back then – he is no longer drinking to excess – that was their thing back then, it is no longer his thing, his thing is working.”

After reading a presentencing report prepared by the criminal justice social work department, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told the teen: “You are a young man now, you were an even younger man when this incident occurred.

‘Stupid’ actions had ‘shocking’ consequences

”In your own words, your actions were stupid.

“The consequences were shocking, alarming and caused a significant amount of damage.”

She told the teenager: ”I’m sure that you had no idea that your stupid behaviour would have the consequence that it did. I’m sure you got an awful fright.”

She added: “You are just lucky that no one was harmed as as a result of your actions and as a result fo this fire.”

She accepted the boy’s behaviour had been reckless and his actions taken without understanding the possible consequences and told him: “I see that you are a young man who is working hard and has got a future.”

As a direct alternative to custody the sheriff placed the youth on a community payback order with two years supervision, warning him: “If you don’t carry out the work that is asked of you by the social work department you can come back to court and the court can impose a custodial sentence instead.”