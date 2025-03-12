Fraserburgh man fined for spitting at nurse ‘just doing her job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man fined for spitting at nurse ‘just doing her job’

Damian White, 21, also had a lock blade in his possession when he attended at Fraserburgh Hospital last month.

By Jamie Ross
Fraserburgh Hospital, where the attack took place. Image: Google Street View
A Fraserburgh man has been told to pay compensation to a nurse who he assaulted by spitting on her while she was working to help him.

Damian White, 21, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after earlier admitting to the vile act at a previous hearing.

The court heard how he went to Fraserburgh Hospital on February 4 after injuring himself and, when a nurse removed his clothing, she uncovered a lock blade.

When he was told she would need to report it to the police, he became aggressive and spat.

‘Simply doing her job’

Sheriff Annella Cowan told White the nurse was “simply doing her job” when she was attacked.

She fined White, of Manse Street, £250 for the attack and £250 for possessing the knife.

She also ordered him to pay the nurse in question £250 compensation.

His defence agent, Stuart Flowerdew, told the court White had taken steps to move on following the attack and had “distanced himself” from a previous friend group.

He said: “During this period he was drinking heavily. To his credit, there is nothing else outstanding. He is in a much better place.”