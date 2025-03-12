Fraserburgh man fined for spitting at nurse ‘just doing her job’

A Fraserburgh man has been told to pay compensation to a nurse who he assaulted by spitting on her while she was working to help him.

Damian White, 21, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after earlier admitting to the vile act at a previous hearing.

The court heard how he went to Fraserburgh Hospital on February 4 after injuring himself and, when a nurse removed his clothing, she uncovered a lock blade.

When he was told she would need to report it to the police, he became aggressive and spat.

‘Simply doing her job’

Sheriff Annella Cowan told White the nurse was “simply doing her job” when she was attacked.

She fined White, of Manse Street, £250 for the attack and £250 for possessing the knife.

She also ordered him to pay the nurse in question £250 compensation.

His defence agent, Stuart Flowerdew, told the court White had taken steps to move on following the attack and had “distanced himself” from a previous friend group.

He said: “During this period he was drinking heavily. To his credit, there is nothing else outstanding. He is in a much better place.”